SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ - Sentencing hearing begins

South Africa's Pistorius "a broken man", psychologist tells court

PRETORIA - Oscar Pistorius has shown no remorse for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a prosecutor told a court on Monday, while a psychologist described him as "a broken man" who should not be jailed. (SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by TJ Strydom and Tanisha Heiberg, 645 words)

SOCCER

European Championship

Group D

Spain v Czech Republic (1300) Toulouse

Group E

Ireland v Sweden (1600) Paris

Belgium v Italy (1900) Lyon

We will have reports on the above group games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Copa America

Mexico and Venezuela vie for top spot in Group C

Mexico and Venezuela, both with two wins from two games, are assured of advancing to the quarter-finals, but the result of their match in Houston will determine which team finishes Group C in first place. Uruguay and Jamaica will be playing for pride when they meet in the other game in Santa Clara, California. (SOCCER-COPA/ (PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors try to clinch championship

OAKLAND, California - Defending champions Golden State will be without suspended forward Draymond Green as they try to clinch a second successive NBA championship by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Rory Carroll and Julia Love, 500 words)

GOLF

Spieth, Johnson to discuss U.S. Open prospects

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - We continue our build-up to this week's U.S. Open, the second major of the year, which is being staged for a record ninth time on the treacherous par-70 layout at Oakmont Country Club. Defending champion Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, who tied for second last year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, third test (to 13)

England victory bid held up by rain at Lord's

LONDON - England's hopes of a victory push on the final day of the third test against Sri Lanka were frustrated as rain prevented any play before lunch was taken early on Monday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

Tri-nation series, West Indies (to 26)

West Indies and Australia clash in St Kitts

Australia will be without injured vice-captain David Warner, who has a broken finger, when they meet host team West Indies in the fifth game of the triangular One Day International series. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins celebrate Stanley Cup

As the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate winning the Stanley Cup after their Game Six triumph on Sunday, we dissect the series and what went right for Pittsburgh and wrong for the San Jose Sharks. (NHL-STANLEYCUP/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Greinke on tap for Arizona against former team

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke (8-3) is scheduled to start against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, following his blockbuster winter trade, as the National League West rivals meet in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

