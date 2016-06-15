Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group A

Romania v Switzerland (1600) Paris

France v Albania (1900) Marseille

Group B

Russia v Slovakia (1300) Lille

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

US and Ecuador play off in Copa quarter-final

Jurgen Klinsmann's resurgent United States play a confident Ecuador in Seattle on Thursday in the first quarter-final of the Centenary Copa America and they go into the game as favourites to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1995. (SOCCER-COPA-USA-ECU/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Tite invited to lead Brazil but talks paused

RIO DE JANEIRO - Corinthians boss Tite has been invited to take over as Brazil coach but talks on him replacing Dunga end early and will continue "soon," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) says. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/COACH, moved, 202 words)

GOLF

Scott, Johnson and Cabrera discuss U.S. Open prospects

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Former Masters champion Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, runner-up last year, and Argentina's Angel Cabrera, who won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont, are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round. We continue our build-up to the second major championship of the year. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Confusion swirls as IAAF vote on Russia looms

The IAAF Council meets in Vienna on Friday to vote on whether to lift Russia's suspension from athletics but it seems the issue of the country's participation in the Rio Olympics will not be settled until next week when the IOC meets. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

BASEBALL

White Sox's Sale chases MLB-leading 10th win

Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale seeks his Major League Baseball-leading 11th win of the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Detroit Tigers in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

HARARE - Unbeaten half centuries from Lokesh Rahul and debutant Faiz Fazal earn India a clean sweep of their three-match One-Day International series in Zimbabwe after a crushing 10 wicket victory. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/INDIA, moved, 217 words)

Tri-nation ODI series, West Indies (to 26)

Buoyant West Indies meet South Africa in St Kitts

A confident West Indies, coming off a victory over Australia, seek to press home their advantage in the triangular series when they meet South Africa. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words) (Editing by Toby Chopra)