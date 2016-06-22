Reuters sports schedule at 1520 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group F

Iceland v Austria (1600) Paris

Hungary v Portugal (1600) Lyon

Group E

Italy v Ireland (1900) Lille

Sweden v Belgium (1900) Nice

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Copa America

Colombia face red-hot Chile in Copa semi-final

Reigning champions Chile turned on the performance of the tournament so far by defeating Mexico 7-0 in the quarter-final but they should face sterner opposition against Colombia in the second semi-final in Chicago. (SOCCER-COPA-COL-CHL/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs' Arrieta eyes NL-leading 12th win

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta seeks his National League-leading 12th win of the season when he takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs versus the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Crosby looks to cap magical season with Hart

Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars are the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the league's most valuable player, when the National Hockey League awards are handed out during a ceremony in Las Vegas. (NHL-AWARDS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)