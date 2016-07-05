Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

Wimbledon championships (to 10)

Serena and Venus highlight women's quarter-finals

LONDON - The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, were centre stage at Wimbledon, where the pair have won 11 singles titles between them, as Serena faced Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Centre Court after Venus beat Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova 7-6(5) 6-2 on No. 1 Court in the last eight. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell, John Stonestreet, Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to 10)

We will bring you all the latest developments including news conferences and injury updates as well as coverage ahead of the semi-finals. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Samoura and Mutko discuss 2018 World Cup plans

MOSCOW - FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko will be among the speakers at a news conference for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLD, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Sprinters move into spotlight on stage four

LIMOGES, France - Briton Mark Cavendish aims to move into outright second place on the list of all-time Tour de France stage winners as the sprinters move into the spotlight in the fourth leg, a 237.5-km ride from Saumur. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka end tour with T20 against England

LONDON - Sri Lanka, beaten in the test and one-day international series, end their tour of England with a one-off Twenty20 match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Orioles' Tillman battle Dodgers' Maeda

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman seeks his 11th win of the season when he goes up against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will counter with Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)