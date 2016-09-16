Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea v Liverpool (1900)

Top of the table incentive for Chelsea

LONDON - Chelsea, who will bring new signing David Luiz into their defence in place of injured captain John Terry, can go top with a win over Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LIV/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Caen v Paris St Germain (1845)

Champions PSG aim to climb table

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain, who have taken seven points from their opening four matches this season, travel to mid-table Caen. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Luis Enrique looks ahead to trip to Leganes

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga visit to promoted Leganes. (SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/ENRIQUE, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

World Cup, South American qualifiers

Bauza set to name Aguero, Huguain for Argentina qualifiers

Strikers Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain look set for an Argentina return when coach Edgardo Bauza names his squad for qualifiers against Peru and Paraguay next month. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/, (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Britain take on Argentina in Glasgow

GLASGOW - Andy Murray meets Juan Martin del Potro in a repeat of their Rio Olympic final last month as holders Britain take on Argentina. (TENNIS-DAVIS/BRITAIN (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Croatia host a France team missing Monfils and Tsonga

France are without Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but will still fancy their chances against a Croatia team led by former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. (TENNIS-DAVIS/CROATIA, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers pitcher Fulmer aims for 11th win of season

The Detroit Tigers continue their push for an American League wildcard spot in the postseason when they send right-hander Michael Fulmer (10-6) to the mound against the playoff-bound Cleveland Indians, who will counter with Corey Kluber (16-9), in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)