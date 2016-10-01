Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

GOLF

Ryder Cup

U.S. look to build on 5-3 lead in Saturday's foursomes

CHASKA, Minnesota - Hosts the United States, with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed setting the tone in the first session on the opening day before holders Europe battled back in the afternoon, will take a 5-3 lead into Saturday morning's foursomes at Hazeltine National. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect throughout, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix qualifying

Hamilton on pole

SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's race on pole position ahead of his Mercedes team mate and world championship leader Nico Rosberg. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/ (PIX), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

We will also have news from around the paddock.

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Hull City v Chelsea

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion

Watford v Bournemouth

West Ham United v Middlesbrough

Liverpool go second with win at Swansea

LONDON - Liverpool beat Swansea 2-1 to move up to second place. Chelsea will hope to kick-start their stuttering campaign with a victory at Hull. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman and Toby Davis, 400 words)

La Liga

Granada CF v Leganes (1100)

Sevilla v Alaves (1415)

Osasuna v Las Palmas (1630)

Deportivo Coruna v Sporting Gijon (1845)

Results only

Luis Enrique previews Barca's game at Celta

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique gives a news conference to preview their visit to his former club Celta Vigo on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ENRIQUE/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330)

Bayern Munich v Cologne

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin v Hamburg SV

Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

SV Darmstadt 98 v Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1630)

Bayern host Cologne looking to extend perfect start

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, with a perfect record after five games, host unbeaten Cologne while Borussia Dortmund, three points off the pace, visit mid-table Bayer Leverkusen in the late game. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), by Karolos Grohamnn, 400 words)

Serie A

Pescara v Chievo Verona (1600)

Udinese v Lazio (1845)

Results only

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)

Dijon FCO v Montpellier HSC

Metz v Monaco

Nantes v Bastia

Lille v AS Nancy-Lorraine

Caen v Toulouse (1800)

Stuttering PSG seek response against Bordeaux

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain host Bordeaux aiming to bounce back after losing 2-0 at Toulouse last week with Unai Emery's side fourth in Ligue 1, four points behind leaders Nice having lost as many league games as they did all last season. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round five)

South Africa v Australia

Springboks clash with Australia at Loftus Versfeld

PRETORIA - South Africa unleash a new-look half-back pairing on Australia in their Rugby Championship clash as veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn makes his first start in two years alongside the inexperienced Rudy Paige in the number nine jersey with the visitors having lost all of their previous games at Loftus Versfeld. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Argentina v New Zealand

Pumas make new attempt to beat All Blacks

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina will be looking for a first victory over title winners New Zealand to try to climb off the bottom of the Rugby Championship standings. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA (PIX), expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Wildcard race comes down to wire

The Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays meet Boston Red Sox, while San Francisco Giants battle Los Angeles Dodgers in three of 15 games on the schedule on the penultimate day of the regular Major League Baseball season. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NBA

Durant makes debut for Warriors

Kevin Durant, Golden State's blockbuster summer signing, will make his debut for the Warriors when they meet the Toronto Raptors in a pre-season game in Vancouver. (NBA/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe duty editor: Ed Osmond)