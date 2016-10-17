Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Liverpool host Manchester United in potential humdinger

LONDON - Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will take on Liverpool in a mouthwatering Premier League clash at Anfield.(SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MUN/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Indians seek to put Blue Jays on ropes

The Cleveland Indians, leading the best-of-seven 2-0, will send right-hander Trevor Bauer to the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays, who will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman as they seek to get back into the American League Championship series. (BASEBALL-CLE-TOR/ (PIX), expect by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins seek to extend perfect start to season

The Pittsburgh Penguins, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, seek to win their third in a row to start the new season as they take on the Colorado Avalanche in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NFL

Quarterback Palmer returns for Cardinals

Quarterback Carson Palmer returns after missing one game with concussion for the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals, who face a 1-4 New York Jets team needing a victory to keep their season alive. (NFL-CARDINALS/, expect first copy by 0030 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)