Reuters sports schedule at 1530 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845)

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Tottenham Hotspur (England)

CSKA Moscow (Russia) v Monaco (France)

Group F

Real Madrid (Spain) v Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Sporting (Portugal) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Group G

Club Bruges (Belgium) v Porto (Portugal)

Leicester City (England) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group H

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Sevilla (Spain)

Olympique Lyon (France) v Juventus (Italy)

Outsiders Leicester City look for third successive win

Leicester City, who have notched up two wins in their first two Champions league matches, look to keep their momentum going at home to FC Copenhagen, while holders Real Madrid aim for three points at home to Legia Warsaw. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Blue Jays host Indians in pivotal Game Four

The Cleveland Indians face the host Toronto Blue Jays in a pivotal Game Four of the American League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CLE-TOR/ (PIX), expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cubs visit Dodgers in Game Three of NLCS

The top-seeded Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers with their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tied at one game apiece. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CHC-LAD/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins, Blues try to extend perfect starts

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins try to extend their perfect start to the young season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens while the St. Louis Blues try to become the first team to notch a fourth victory when they face the Vancouver Canucks in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

(Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)