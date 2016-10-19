Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Champions League group stage (1845)
Group A
Arsenal v Ludogorets
Paris St Germain v Basel
Group B
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica
Napoli v Besiktas
Group C
Celtic v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Barcelona v Manchester City
Group D
Bayern Munich v PSV Eindhoven
Rostov v Atletico Madrid
Guardiola in emotional Nou Camp return
BARCELONA - Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola makes an emotional return to the Nou Camp with his new Manchester City team. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Premier League
We bring you the latest team news ahead of this weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)
African Nations Cup
Draw conducted in Gabon
LIBREVILLE - The draw for next year's finals is conducted in the Gabon capital with the hosts, holders Ivory Coast, Algeria and Ghana designated top seeds in the four groups. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Jays host Indians with season on line
The Toronto Blue Jays try to stave off elimination for a second consecutive day in Game Five of the American League Championship Series when they host a Cleveland Indians team that are one win from advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1997. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CLE-TOR/ (PIX), expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Cubs, Dodgers clash in Game Four
The top-seeded Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of their best-of-seven National League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CHC-LAD/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NHL
Jets host Maple Leafs
Finnish rookie Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs while the Detroit Red Wings head to Madison Square Garden for a clash with the New York Rangers in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.