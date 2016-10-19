Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845)

Group A

Arsenal v Ludogorets

Paris St Germain v Basel

Group B

Dynamo Kiev v Benfica

Napoli v Besiktas

Group C

Celtic v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Barcelona v Manchester City

Group D

Bayern Munich v PSV Eindhoven

Rostov v Atletico Madrid

Guardiola in emotional Nou Camp return

BARCELONA - Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola makes an emotional return to the Nou Camp with his new Manchester City team. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League

We bring you the latest team news ahead of this weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)

African Nations Cup

Draw conducted in Gabon

LIBREVILLE - The draw for next year's finals is conducted in the Gabon capital with the hosts, holders Ivory Coast, Algeria and Ghana designated top seeds in the four groups. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Jays host Indians with season on line

The Toronto Blue Jays try to stave off elimination for a second consecutive day in Game Five of the American League Championship Series when they host a Cleveland Indians team that are one win from advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1997. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CLE-TOR/ (PIX), expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cubs, Dodgers clash in Game Four

The top-seeded Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of their best-of-seven National League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS-CHC-LAD/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Jets host Maple Leafs

Finnish rookie Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs while the Detroit Red Wings head to Madison Square Garden for a clash with the New York Rangers in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)