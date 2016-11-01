Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Champions League
Group Stage (all kickoffs 1945 GMT unless stated)
Group A
Basel (Switzerland) v Paris St Germain (France)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Arsenal (England)
Group B
Besiktas (Turkey) v Napoli (Italy) (1745)
Benfica (Portugal) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)
Group C
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Celtic (Scotland)
Manchester City (England) v Barcelona (Spain)
Group D
Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Rostov (Russia)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Bayern Munich (Germany)
We will have all the latest news ahead of the week's Champions League action. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout)
Premier League
We bring you the latest team news ahead of next weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)
CRICKET
Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to 2)
Sri Lanka chase runs to set hosts large target
HARARE - Sri Lanka start the fourth day with a 169-run lead and 10 wickets intact in their second innings at the Harare Sports Club. They will be looking to set a target they can defend but will have to deal with a difficult wicket. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT /11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Indians host Cubs in pivotal Game Six of World Series
CLEVELAND - Chicago's Jake Arrieta, the Game Two winner for the Cubs, is scheduled to start Game Six against Josh Tomlin with the Cleveland Indians leading the best-of-seven World Series 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX) expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup Classic
California Chrome the early favourite for showpiece
We continue our build-up to this week's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California where California Chrome has been installed as the early even-money favourite for Saturday's feature race, the $6 million Classic. In a five-part package, we preview the two days of racing at the iconic venue in Southern California with its picturesque backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)
NBA
Unbeaten Cavs host the Rockets
The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who have made a perfect 3-0 start to the season, host the (2-1) Houston Rockets at Quicken Loans Arena in one of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NHL
Wild aim for a fourth straight win
The Minnesota Wild try to extend their win streak to four games when they host the Buffalo Sabres while the Tampa Bay Lightning look to snap a run of three straight losses when they visit the New York Islanders in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
North American Sports
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
