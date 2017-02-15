Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16 first leg matches (1945)

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Arsenal (England)

Real Madrid (Spain) v Napoli (Italy)

Bayern eye fourth qualification over Arsenal

MUNICH - Bayern aim to take the first step towards a fourth qualification out of four Champions League last 16 ties against Arsenal when they meet in the first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ARS/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Unbeaten Napoli to test Real's resolve

MADRID - Real Madrid's resolve will be put to the test in their bid to become the first team to retain the Champions League when they face a Napoli side who are unbeaten in all competitions since October. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-NAP/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

NBA

Pacers aim to halt slide as LeBron and company beckon

The 29-26 Indiana Pacers, with a playoff spot starting to look in danger after dropping four straight games, seek to get back on track when they visit LeBron James and the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in one of 14 games a busy National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NHL

Leafs try to enhance playoff hopes

The Toronto Maple Leafs, in a dogfight for a playoff spot in the competitive Eastern Conference, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-15-5) in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe editor: Larry King)