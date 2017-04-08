Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

GOLF

Four-way tie for lead at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Americans Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman, Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Belgian Thomas Pieters, at four-under 140, lead an impressive leaderboard heading into the third round of the U.S. Masters, with a bunch of big-name players poised within striking distance. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

Masters turns into Spring Break for CEOs

AUGUSTA - One of the world's most elite clubs, Augusta National operates under the principal if you are rich there is no reason to advertise it, the only label here is the ever present U.S. Masters logo. Outside the Augusta National walls, however, it is all business as some of the world's biggest brands cozy up alongside golf's most celebrated event to share in its glow. It is - as one executive put it - Spring Break for CEOs and Coachella Festival coming together to form one big corporate mosh pit. (GOLF-MASTERS/HOSPITALITY (FEATURE, PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Manchester City v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Stoke City v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Ham United v Swansea City

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)

Spurs thrash Watford before Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth

LONDON - Two goals by Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Watford 4-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points in Saturday's early game. Chelsea visit Bournemouth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, 500 words)

La Liga

Espanyol v Alaves (1100)

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1415)

Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630)

Malaga v Barcelona (1845)

Atletico to test Real's title bid, Barca visit Malaga

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid, who are having their best run of the season, with Barcelona ready to take advantage of any slip-up by Zinedine Zidane's side when they visit Malaga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1645 GMT/1245 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg v Mainz

Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)

Leaders Bayern look to rebound against rivals Dortmund

BERLIN - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich aim to bounce back from a rare defeat - the midweek loss to Hoffenheim was only their second in the league this term - when they host a Borussia Dortmund side battling for a Champions League qualifying place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Serie A

Empoli v Pescara (1300)

Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1600)

Juventus v Chievo Verona (1845)

Juve host Chievo looking to extend lead at the top

MILAN - Juventus host mid-table Chievo aiming to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to a provisional nine points before second-placed AS Roma play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Angers SCO v Monaco (1500)

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Stade Rennes

Dijon FCO v Bastia

Girondins Bordeaux v Metz

Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient

Caen v Montpellier HSC

Monaco look to move four points clear at Angers

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco bid to move a provisional four points clear of Nice, who won on Friday, when they visit mid-table Angers before Paris St Germain, three points off the pace in third, play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (to 9)

Motor racing-Hamilton pips Vettel to Chinese GP pole

SHANGHAI - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix after clocking the fastest ever lap of the Shanghai circuit in the dying seconds of a hard-fought qualifying session on Saturday. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words).

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby - Week Seven

Sharks v Jaguares (1305)

Stormers v Chiefs (1515)

Stormers, Chiefs defend 100 percent records

CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Stormers host the Waikato Chiefs from New Zealand at Newlands on Saturday with both sides protecting 100 percent records from five matches in this year's Super Rugby competition. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals

Belgium v Italy (0-2)

France v Britain (2-0)

Serbia v Spain (2-0)

Serbia, France and Italy look to wrap up ties, Australia lead 2-1 against U.S.

Novak Djokovic's Serbia plus France and Italy all have 2-0 leads going into the doubles rubbers and will look to wrap up victory and a place in the semi-finals. Australia lead 2-1 after the U.S. won Saturday's doubles (TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX, TV), first moved at 0630GMT, updates later, 400 words)

HORSE RACING

Grand National

Vieux Lion Rouge, Definitly Red tipped for National success

LIVERPOOL, England - Vieux Lion Rouge and Definitly Red are among the favourites to win the Grand National, with last year's runner-up The Last Samuri aiming to become the first top-weight winner since Red Rum in 1974. (HORSERACING-GRAND/ (PIX), starts at 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Celtics need victory to stay in race for top seed

The Boston Celtics seek to stay in the race for top seed in the East when they play the Charlotte Hornets, while the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, locked in a fierce race for the final two spots in the postseason, are also in action in eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Leafs try to clinch playoff berth

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the final berth in the postseason if they beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in one of 15 games on the penultimate night of the regular season in the National Hockey league. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL- HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Rockies face hurdle as Kershaw looms

The 4-1 Colorado Rockies try to continue their strong start to the season when they send right-hander Jon Gray to the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have an ace up their sleeve in the form of three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, who gave up only two hits in seven innings in his only previous start in the young season, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

CRICKET

Indian Premier League

