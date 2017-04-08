Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:
GOLF
Four-way tie for lead at Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia – Americans Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman, Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Belgian Thomas Pieters, at four-under 140, lead an impressive leaderboard heading into the third round of the U.S. Masters, with a bunch of big-name players poised within striking distance. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)
Masters turns into Spring Break for CEOs
AUGUSTA - One of the world's most elite clubs, Augusta National operates under the principal if you are rich there is no reason to advertise it, the only label here is the ever present U.S. Masters logo. Outside the Augusta National walls, however, it is all business as some of the world's biggest brands cozy up alongside golf's most celebrated event to share in its glow. It is - as one executive put it - Spring Break for CEOs and Coachella Festival coming together to form one big corporate mosh pit. (GOLF-MASTERS/HOSPITALITY (FEATURE, PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words)
SOCCER
Premier League (1400 unless stated)
Manchester City v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Burnley
Stoke City v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Swansea City
Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)
Spurs thrash Watford before Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth
LONDON - Two goals by Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Watford 4-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points in Saturday's early game. Chelsea visit Bournemouth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, 500 words)
La Liga
Espanyol v Alaves (1100)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1415)
Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630)
Malaga v Barcelona (1845)
Atletico to test Real's title bid, Barca visit Malaga
MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid, who are having their best run of the season, with Barcelona ready to take advantage of any slip-up by Zinedine Zidane's side when they visit Malaga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1645 GMT/1245 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)
Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)
Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen
Freiburg v Mainz
Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Leaders Bayern look to rebound against rivals Dortmund
BERLIN - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich aim to bounce back from a rare defeat - the midweek loss to Hoffenheim was only their second in the league this term - when they host a Borussia Dortmund side battling for a Champions League qualifying place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)
Serie A
Empoli v Pescara (1300)
Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1600)
Juventus v Chievo Verona (1845)
Juve host Chievo looking to extend lead at the top
MILAN - Juventus host mid-table Chievo aiming to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to a provisional nine points before second-placed AS Roma play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
Angers SCO v Monaco (1500)
AS Nancy-Lorraine v Stade Rennes
Dijon FCO v Bastia
Girondins Bordeaux v Metz
Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient
Caen v Montpellier HSC
Monaco look to move four points clear at Angers
PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco bid to move a provisional four points clear of Nice, who won on Friday, when they visit mid-table Angers before Paris St Germain, three points off the pace in third, play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
MOTOR RACING
Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (to 9)
Motor racing-Hamilton pips Vettel to Chinese GP pole
SHANGHAI - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix after clocking the fastest ever lap of the Shanghai circuit in the dying seconds of a hard-fought qualifying session on Saturday. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words).
RUGBY UNION
Super Rugby - Week Seven
Sharks v Jaguares (1305)
Stormers v Chiefs (1515)
Stormers, Chiefs defend 100 percent records
CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Stormers host the Waikato Chiefs from New Zealand at Newlands on Saturday with both sides protecting 100 percent records from five matches in this year's Super Rugby competition. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 300 words)
TENNIS
Davis Cup quarter-finals
Belgium v Italy (0-2)
France v Britain (2-0)
Serbia v Spain (2-0)
Serbia, France and Italy look to wrap up ties, Australia lead 2-1 against U.S.
Novak Djokovic's Serbia plus France and Italy all have 2-0 leads going into the doubles rubbers and will look to wrap up victory and a place in the semi-finals. Australia lead 2-1 after the U.S. won Saturday's doubles (TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX, TV), first moved at 0630GMT, updates later, 400 words)
HORSE RACING
Grand National
Vieux Lion Rouge, Definitly Red tipped for National success
LIVERPOOL, England - Vieux Lion Rouge and Definitly Red are among the favourites to win the Grand National, with last year's runner-up The Last Samuri aiming to become the first top-weight winner since Red Rum in 1974. (HORSERACING-GRAND/ (PIX), starts at 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)
NBA
Celtics need victory to stay in race for top seed
The Boston Celtics seek to stay in the race for top seed in the East when they play the Charlotte Hornets, while the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, locked in a fierce race for the final two spots in the postseason, are also in action in eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
NHL
Leafs try to clinch playoff berth
Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the final berth in the postseason if they beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in one of 15 games on the penultimate night of the regular season in the National Hockey league. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL- HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
BASEBALL
Rockies face hurdle as Kershaw looms
The 4-1 Colorado Rockies try to continue their strong start to the season when they send right-hander Jon Gray to the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have an ace up their sleeve in the form of three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, who gave up only two hits in seven innings in his only previous start in the young season, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
CRICKET
Indian Premier League
(CRICKET-INDIA/IPL, copy on merit) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)