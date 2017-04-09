Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters

Garcia, Rose set for Augusta showdown

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Englishman Justin Rose take a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler into the final round of the U.S. Masters where former champion Jordan Spieth is among a group of three golfers a further shot off the pace. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), expect first lede by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)

Everton v Leicester City (1500)

United look to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth

LONDON - Manchester United could climb above Arsenal into fifth when they visit bottom-of-the-table Sunderland as the battle for the top-four intensifies, while Everton host a resurgent Leicester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg (1330)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530

Hertha Berlin battling for European spot

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin will hope to move back into contention for a European spot with victory over relegation-threatened Augsburg while Ingolstadt and Darmstadt 98 will battle it out in their relegation derby. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

AC Milan v Palermo (1300)

Bologna v AS Roma (1300)

Cagliari v Torino (1300)

Crotone v Inter Milan (1300)

Udinese v Genoa (1300)

Lazio v Napoli (1845)

Roma bid to keep pace with Juve

ROME - Second-placed AS Roma travel to Bologna as they try to keep pace with Serie A leaders Juventus, while fourth-placed Lazio host third-placed Napoli in a match crucial to their European chances. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Toulouse v Olympique Marseille (1300)

St Etienne v Nantes (1500)

Paris St Germain v En Avant de Guingamp (1900)

PSG keen to close the gap on Monaco

PARIS - Paris St Germain will look to close the gap to leaders Monaco to three points with victory at home to En Avant de Guingamp. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton beats Vettel for Chinese Grand Prix win

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/, moved with updates to follow, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals

Australia v United States (2-1)

Belgium v Italy (1-2)

Australia and Belgium will hope to follow France and Serbia and book their semi-final spots as they take 2-1 leads into the third day of their Davis Cup ties against the United States and Italy respectively. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-TEAMA-TEAMB/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)

CYCLING

Paris-Roubaix

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - World champion Peter Sagan and 2015 champion John Degenkolb are among the top favourites for this year's Paris-Roubaix, the one-day race featuring long cobbled sections and also known as the "Queen of the Classics". (CYCLING-PARIS-ROUBAIX/, (TV), by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix

Champion Marquez on pole for second round of the season

Honda's MotoGP champion Marc Marquez starts on pole position for the first time this season, and fourth year in a row in Argentina. Yamaha's championship leader Maverick Vinales lines up sixth on the grid. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARGENTINA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs try to keep Celtics at bay

The 51-28 Cleveland Cavaliers, with just a half-game lead over Boston atop the East with three games of the regular season remaining, face an Atlanta Hawks team that has clinched a spot in the postseason but is trying to nail down fifth place, in one of seven contests on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Bickell to make emotional finale

Carolina forward Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, will play his final game before retiring when the Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers in one of 10 games on the final day of the National Hockey League regular season. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Arrieta on tap for Cubs against Brewers

Right-hander Jake Arrieta is slated for his second start of the year for the defending champion Chicago Cubs as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)