Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Europa League, quarter-final, second legs (1845)

Besiktas v Olympique Lyon (1-2)

Schalke 04 v Ajax Amsterdam (0-2)

Manchester United v Anderlecht (1-1)

Racing Genk v Celta Vigo (1-3)

Man United seek to see off Anderlecht

LONDON - Manchester United will be favourites to progress against Anderlecht after the first leg in Belgium finished 1-1 while Besiktas will look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Olympique Lyonnais. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

LONDON - We will also bring the latest team news throughout the day. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Barca look to bounce back against eternal rival Real in Clasico

MADRID - After sealing their place in the Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid can take a huge step towards claiming a first La Liga title in five years when they host great rivals Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW, moved, by Joseph Cassinelli, 456 words)

From drop zone to Europe, Werder focus on attacking revival

BERLIN - Former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen, who have spent much of the season in the relegation zone, could complete a sensational comeback with victory at Ingolstadt on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 371 words)

ATHLETICS

Bekele in a hurry for London marathon glory

LONDON - Triple Olympic track champion Kenenisa Bekele is somewhat surprised that his sepia-tinged 5,000 and 10,000-metres world records are still standing but, at 34, he still feels he can complete a remarkable hat-trick by claiming the marathon mark on Sunday. (ATHLETICS-LONDON/PREVIEW (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 514 words)

IAAF World Relays, Nassau, Bahamas (April 22-23)

New relay boss out to change U.S. 4x100m outlook

Whether it's dropping the baton or being disqualified, U.S. men's 4x100 metres relays have found gold medals difficult to come by. A new relays boss is hoping to change that. (ATHLETICS-WORLDRELAYS/USA (FEATURE), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Gene Cherry, 580 words)

TENNIS

Motherhood no obstacle for Serena's return, says Court

AUSTRALIA - Motherhood may do little to slow Serena Williams's pursuit of grand slam success but more hungry opponents, if they emerge, could yet deny her the all-time singles record, the woman who holds that distinction tells Reuters. (TENNIS-WILLIAMS/COURT (INTERVIEW) moved, By Ian Ransom, 661 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open (to 23)

Charley Hoffman will try to put his final-round U.S. Masters letdown behind him when he tees it up at this week's Valero Texas Open where the American journeyman is the defending champion. (GOLF-TEXAS/ (PREVIEW), moved, 333 words)

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Shenzhen (20-23)

Watson in clubhouse lead at weather-hit Shenzen

American Bubba Watson posts a six-under-par 66 to take a slender clubhouse lead in the opening round of the weather-hit first day of the European Tour's Shenzen International in China.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/SHENZEN, moved, 255 words)

NBA

Cavs, Spurs shoot for 3-0 series leads

The reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs try to take commanding 3-0 leads in their respective first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, with their series tied 1-1, in the night’s other game. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Blackhawks try to stave off elimination

The Chicago Blackhawks try to stave off elimination when they visit the Nashville Predators while the Pittsburgh Penguins try to close out the Columbus Blue Jackets in two of the four first-round Stanley Cup playoff games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Mets’ Syndergaard faces Phillies, Nats host Braves

New York Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard gets the call versus the visiting Philadelphia Phillies while Stephen Strasburg takes the mound for the Washington Nationals in a clash with the host Atlanta Braves in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)