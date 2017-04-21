Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Ex-FIFA President Blatter gives interview

ZURICH - Under investigation in Switzerland and banned from all soccer-related activity for six years, fallen former FIFA President Blatter gives an interview. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER (TV)expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Champions League/Europa League draws

United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League last four

NYON, Switzerland - Manchester United's quest for a first Europa League title will continue with a semi-final clash against Celta Vigo after the draw was made on Friday. (SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (UPDATE 1), moved, 100 words)

Real to take on Atletico in Champions League semi-final

NYON, Switzerland - Eleven-times champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, after a draw made on Friday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include FA Cup semi-finals between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's clash with Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Former England defender Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest

LONDON - Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu has died in hospital aged 44 following a cardiac arrest, Tottenham Hotspur said on Friday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT/EHIOGU (UPDATE 3), moved, 415 words)

Reuters talks to former Liverpool great McDermott

Former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott, who won six league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, tells Reuters about his new autobiography "Terry Mac: Living For The Moment" and how manager Juergen Klopp can bring the glory days back to Merseyside. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/MCDERMOTT expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim need to beat Cologne if they are to stay a step ahead of Borussia Dortmund for a top three finish and a place in the Champions League group stage. (SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-TSG/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby round nine

Waratahs v Kings (0945)

Lions v Jaguares (1700)

Lions seek to keep up winning form

JOHANNESBURG – Six wins out of seven sees the Lions top Super Rugby’s Africa 2 conference standings, but they will face a strong examination from the Jaguares. (RUGBY-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One

Sceptical Villeneuve lauds Alonso's Indy 500 bid

LONDON - Retired Formula One world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve applauds Fernando Alonso's spirit in aiming for motorsport's Triple Crown but is sceptical about the Spaniard's chances. (MOTOR-F1-ALONSO/VILLENEUVE (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CRICKET

Windies and Pakistan start three-test series in Caribbean

West Indies and Pakistan will meet for the 50th time in a test match when they start a three-test series on Friday. The first test in Kingston, Jamaica, will also be the 50th test at Sabina Park, though it may be plagued by bad weather, with rain in the forecast over the next few days. (CRICKET-WINDIES-PAKISTAN/, expect by 0000 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Bulls, Rockets eye commanding series leads

The Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets try to take commanding 3-0 series leads in their respective playoff series versus the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz in the night’s other game. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Caps battle Leafs, Bruins try to stay alive

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pivotal fifth game to a best-of-seven series tied 2-2 while the Boston Bruins try to stave off elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs when they visit the Ottawa Senators in the night’s other game. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Iwakuma leads Mariners in clash with Athletics

Japanese right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in a clash with the host Oakland Athletics while the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)