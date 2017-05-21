Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

La Liga (1445 unless stated)

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Valencia v Villarreal

Barcelona v Eibar (1800)

Malaga v Real Madrid (1800)

Real look to lift first title in five years at Malaga

MALAGA - Real Madrid need a point at Malaga to clinch their first La Liga title since 2012, while Barca, three points off the pace, host Eibar needing to win and hoping Real lose to land a third title in three seasons. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

AC Milan v Bologna

Empoli v Atalanta Bergamo

Genoa v Torino

Juventus v Crotone

Sassuolo v Cagliari

Udinese v Sampdoria

Lazio v Inter Milan (1845)

ROME - Juventus can clinch the Serie A title if they beat 18th-placed Crotone in their penultimate match after AS Roma put pressure on them with a 5-3 victory at Chievo Verona and moved within one point of the league leaders. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Premier League (1400)

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Sunderland

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Stoke City

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Watford v Manchester City

Final Champions League spots up for grabs

LONDON - Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal battle for the final two Champions League qualifying places on the final day of the Premier League season with Chelsea having already wrapped up the title. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1600 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Steve Tongue, 500 words)

We will also have individual match reports plus sidebars. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAMA-TEAMB/)

Scottish Premier League

Celtic v Hearts (1130)

Champions Celtic look to end season unbeaten

Treble-chasing champions Celtic host Hearts on the final day looking to become the first Scottish title-winning side to go a whole season unbeaten since Glasgow Rangers in 1899. (SOCCER-SCOTLAND-CEL-HOM/, expect by 1330 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

Chinese Super League

Guizhous Manzano looking for back-to-back wins in CSL

HONG KONG - We bring you a wrap of the latest round of fixtures in the Chinese Super League as recently installed Guizhou Zhicheng coach Gregorio Manzano looks to steer his new side to a second straight win when they meet Henan Jianye. (SOCCER-CHINA/ expect by 1500 GMT/1000 AM ET, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open (to 21)

Djokovic looks to end title drought in final against Zverev

Novak Djokovic will be eager to complete his preparations for his French Open title defence by winning his first title since January when he takes on Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open final. (TENNIS-ROME/MEN, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 250 words)

Halep targets back-to-back claycourt titles

Romania's Simona Halep will be looking to follow up her triumph at last week's Madrid Open by downing Ukrainian eighth seed Elina Svitolina in the Italian Open final. (TENNIS-ROME/WOMEN, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 150 words)

CRICKET

Indian Premier League final, Hyderabad

Smith's Pune eye first IPL title against mighty Mumbai

Rising Pune Supergiant will be eyeing their first Indian Premier League title when the Steve Smith-led side take on two-time champions Mumbai Indians whom they beat in the first qualifier on Tuesday. (CRICKET-INDIA/IPL, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 350 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 28)

Tom Dumolin holds the overall lead heading into Stage 15, a 199km ride from Valdengo to Bergamo, after an outstanding summit finish in Oropa. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Indy 500

Pole up for grabs at Indianapolis

Two times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso and eight other drivers, including the fastest qualifier, Ed Carpenter, battle for the coveted pole position in next week's Indy 500. (MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/QUALIFYING, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Ice Hockey world championships

Canada chase title hat-trick

COLOGNE - Canada will be bidding to complete a third successive triumph when they take on 2013 champions Sweden.(ICEHOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, Irving (to 21)

Day chases Hahn, Horschel in Texas

James Hahn holds a one-stroke lead over Billy Horschel as they try to hold off Jason Day in the final round of the Byron Nelson after Day shot a 63 on Saturday to sit two strokes back at TPC Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. (GOLF-BYRONNELSON/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Darvish and Rangers take on the Tigers

Japanese standout Yu Darvish goes for his fourth consecutive win when the Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers in one of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Cavaliers go for 3-0 lead as Celtics play without Thomas

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to move a step closer to clinching Eastern Conference final when they go for a 3-0 lead over the struggling Boston Celtics who must play the remainder of the playoffs without injured guard Isaiah Thomas. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Senators and Pens clash in deadlocked series

The Ottawa Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in a key fifth game of a best-of-seven Eastern Conference final that is currently tied at two games apiece. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)