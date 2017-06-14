Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Chinese President meet FIFA chief Infantino

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged continued efforts to improve Chinese football in a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Beijing, amid speculation that China may be planning a bid to host the World Cup. (CHINA-FIFA/ (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)

Premier League

Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener

LONDON - Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug. 12-13. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/FIXTURES, moved, 300 words)

World Cup qualifying, CONCACAF

Costa Rica edge qualifier to strengthen World Cup hand

Costa Rica strengthened their hold on second place in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group above the United States after securing a 2-1 home win over Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CONCACAF/, moved, by Andrew Downie, 300 words)

Confederations Cup

Germany coach Loew prepares for Confederations Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany - Germany coach Joachim Loew holds a news conference ahead of the world champions' departure for Russia and the Confederations Cup. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-GER/ (TV), expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann)

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou previews Confederations Cup

MELBOURNE - Australia's 4-0 home loss to Brazil could be regarded as both the perfect preparation for the Confederations Cup and a stinging reality check for a side desperate to take a seat at the top table of international soccer. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-AUS/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

CRICKET

England v Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy, semi-final,

CARDIFF, Wales - Hosts England, bidding to win their first global 50-over title, take on Pakistan in the first semi-final in Cardiff. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-ENG-PAK/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1800 GMT/4 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

India, Bangladesh news conferences

BIRMINGHAM, England - Bangladesh and India hold news conferences ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-BGD-IND/PREVIEW (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC)

GOLF

U.S. Open champion Johnson has a look at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wisconsin – Defending champion Dustin Johnson shares his impressions of Erin Hills after the world number one tours the first Wisconsin course to host a U.S. Open on the eve of the first round of the year’s second major championship. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Indians host Dodgers, Cubs face Mets

Former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians host the Los Angeles Dodgers while the World Series champion Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany - Roger Federer makes his comeback at the start of the grasscourt season, playing Tommy Haas at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart - his first tournament in two months as the 18-times grand slam champion gears up for Wimbledon. (TENNIS-STUTTGART/MEN, TV, by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1730 GMT/1.30 PM ET)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions and Maori name sides for 'fourth test'

AUCKLAND - Warren Gatland and Colin Cooper name their sides for a match that many consider to be the unofficial 'fourth test' of the Lions tour with Cooper's Maori All Blacks looking to put more pressure on Gatland's tourists, who are likely to field their strongest side. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

New Zealand v Samoa

AUCKLAND - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is likely to give his strongest available side an opportunity to gel some of their tactics and combinations against Samoa as they prepare for their test series with the British and Irish Lions. (RUGBY-UNION-NZL-WSM/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

CYCLING

British cycling's 'culture of fear' criticised in report

LONDON - British Cycling heavily criticised for "a culture of fear" in an independent review into the sport, which identified failings in governance and leadership following allegations of bullying and sexism. (CYCLING-BRITAIN/REPORT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Robinson, 550 words)