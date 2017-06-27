June 27 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Bild to publish Garcia report details

BERLIN - German newspaper Bild has obtained a copy of the Garcia report, commissioned by soccer's world governing body FIFA to investigate the decisions to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments to Russia and Qatar respectively. It was finished in November 2014 but has never been published in full. (SOCCER-FIFA/GARCIA, expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Confederations Cup

We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as the teams prepare for the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Wimbledon previews

Federer and Nadal primed for dream Wimbledon final reprise

LONDON - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared the grand slam spoils this year and it would take a hard heart not to hope for a fairytale rematch next month of their epic 2008 Wimbledon final. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/GIANTS (PIX), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Alison Williams, 675 words)

Next generation hoping to make their mark at Wimbledon

LONDON - Nobody outside the so called 'big four' has won the Wimbledon men's title since 2002, but perhaps this is the year that their dominance is broken. A look at the up-and-comers who could dethrone tennis's kings of the court. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/OUTSIDERS, moving at 0200 GMT/10 AM ET, by Toby Davis, 750 words)

Five-set future up for debate in hashtag age

LONDON - The plaque on the wall of Court 18 at Wimbledon bears the legend The Longest Match. The 2010 encounter between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut that it commemorates, lasting 11 hours and 5 minutes and spread over three days, has passed into tennis folklore. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/SETS (PIX), moving at 0200 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alison Williams, 615 words)

Germany still looking for new Wimbledon hero

BERLIN - When Wimbledon got under way 25 years ago both the reigning men's and women's champions were German but since then the country, once a tennis powerhouse, has been waiting for another champion to succeed the likes of Boris Becker, Michael Stich and Steffi Graf. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/GERMANS, moving at 0200 GMT/10 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Early attack still pays dividends at Wimbledon

LONDON - It is 15 years since they changed the grass at Wimbledon, making it slower with a higher bounce and yet attack is not dead, with most points decided within one to four shots, no matter the surface. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ATTACK, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Simon Cambers, 850 words)

BASEBALL

Round 2 of Battle for LA

The red-hot, National League-best Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered Monday’s game riding a 10-game winning streak, host their American League counterparts Los Angeles Angels, with the Dodgers starting Kenta Maeda (5-3) against Jesse Chavez (5-7) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

