Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Moyes sacked as Manchester United

We will continue to follow the aftermath of David Moyes' sacking as Manchester United manager. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, by Mike Collett ran at 1217GMT. Also filed are numerous sidebars and analysis. Expect more to follow)

- - - -

Champions League semi-final first legs

Atletico have home advantage against 2012 winners Chelsea

MADRID - La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, through to the last four for the first time in 40 years, host 2012 winners Chelsea at the Calderon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Familiar foe Guardiola blocking Real path to glory

MADRID - The last thing Real Madrid wanted was another Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich and on Wednesday they will need to get the better of a familiar foe who very much appear to have their number. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 650 words)

- -

Ancelotti and Guardiola speak to the media

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich counterpart Pep Guardiola host news conferences on the eve of the tie at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX, TV) expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- - -

NBA

Grizzlies silence Thunder in overtime, Clippers cruise

Zach Randolph scored 25 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime of Game Two of their first-round playoff series. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Pens slice up Blue Jackets with third-period rally

Brandon Sutter, Lee Stempniak and defenseman Olli Maatta all scored in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to edge the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 and move ahead in their first-round playoff series. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rangers battle past Athletics in Oakland

The Texas Rangers rallied from a two-run deficit to overcome the Oakland Athletics 4-3 in one of 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moving soon, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

Phelps faces ultimate test in comeback to swimming

NEW YORK - Michael Phelps may be the most decorated Olympian of all time but the American swimmer is heading into uncharted waters after announcing his comeback. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/ expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open (to 27)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 27)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 27)

Morocco Grand Prix, Marrakech (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: Martyn Herman)