SOCCER

Premier League (1230 unless stated)

Hull City v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers

Sunderland v Manchester United (1500)

United need win at Sunderland, Redknapp back at Spurs

LONDON - Manchester United are desperate for a win at Sunderland to get new manager Louis van Gaal's reign back on track after an opening home loss to Swansea City, while former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp is back at White Hart Lane with Queens Park Rangers. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

La Liga

Eibar v Real Sociedad (1700)

Celta Vigo v Getafe

Barcelona v Elche

Levante v Villarreal (2100)

Luis Enrique's new-look Barca bid for winning start

BARCELONA - Barcelona failed to win a major trophy for the first time in six years last season and will be determined to make a winning start following an overhaul under new manager Luis Enrique. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

Bundesliga

SC Paderborn v Mainz (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfB Stuttgart (1530)

Gladbach face Stuttgart, Paderborn make Bundesliga debut

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart face Borussia Moenchengladbach, hoping to challenge for a Champions League spot this season, and Mainz 05 take on promoted Paderborn in the remaining games of the Bundesliga's first matchday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann 400 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyon v Racing Lens (1200)

St Etienne v Stade Rennes (1500)

Nantes v AS Monaco (1900)

Monaco desperate to get points on the board at Nantes

PARIS - Last season's Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco prop up the standings after surprisingly losing their first two matches under new Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim and will be desperate to get something from their trip to mid-table Nantes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)

ADO Den Haag v Groningen

Feyenoord v Utrecht

NAC Breda v Twente Enschede

Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1445)

Ajax face PSV in early clash of title favourites

Champions Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven provide an early season top-of-the-table encounter after both showed impressive form in winning their opening two games of the new Dutch season. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect at 1645 GMT/1245 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Ricciardo wins at Spa, Rosberg and Hamilton clash

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Belgian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday while Nico Rosberg finished second to extend his championship lead over Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton to 29 points. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, first take at 1330 GMT, updates to follow)

Rally of Germany

Latvala aims to close on leader Ogier with Germany win

BERLIN - Jari-Matti Latvala will look to hold on to his lead in the German rally to cut the gap to overall championship leader Sebastien Ogier after the Frenchman crashed out of the race. (RALLYING-GERMANY (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/1200 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

TENNIS

Djokovic looks forward to life as a dad

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic has had so-so results in the run-up to the U.S. Open, but the world number one is not concerned. In fact, he is riding high as a newly-wed and a soon-to-be father. (TENNIS-OPEN/DJOKOVIC, moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

Murray enjoys a break before starting U.S. Open run

NEW YORK - Scotsman Andy Murray said he feels primed for the U.S. Open after a hard week of practice and a little relaxation ahead of the year's last grand slam. (TENNIS-OPEN/MURRAY, moved, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

Serena plays young Townsend in symbolic U.S. Open opener

NEW YORK - Serena Williams, who opens her quest for a third successive U.S. Open title with a meeting against fellow African American Taylor Townsend on Tuesday, said Arthur Ashe would have been proud. (TENNIS-OPEN/SERENA, moved, by Larry Fine, 550 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 24) Paramus, New Jersey

Day and Furyk set pace, McIlroy trails by five

PARAMUS, New Jersey - Australian Jason Day and veteran American Jim Furyk share the lead going into the final round at Ridgewood Country Club where Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy is five shots back. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 450 words)

Czech Masters

Donaldson trails Dredge but still heading for Ryder Cup spot

Britain's Jamie Donaldson trails fellow Welshman Bradley Dredge by two shots at the Czech Masters heading into the final day but remains on track to make his Ryder Cup debut next month, with Dane Søren Kjeldsen also two shots off the pace. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 14)

Castroviejo has overall lead heading into first road stage

Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo wears the overall leader's jersey in the first road stage over 174.4km from Algeciras to San Fernando with team mate Nairo Quintana and Team Sky's Chris Froome, who lost half a minute in the opening team time trial, favourites to win the race. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League meeting, Birmingham

James and Rooney clash in Birmingham 400 metres

BIRMINGHAM, England - Grenada's Kirani James takes on Britain's European champion Martyn Rooney at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting three weeks after adding the Commonwealth 400 metres title to his Olympic gold. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words, by John Mehaffey)

BASEBALL

Zimmermann overcomes early setback as Nats down Giants

Pitcher Jordan Zimmermann trailed 2-0 after the first two batters, he did not allow a run the rest of the way as team mate Jayson Werth had two hits and two RBIs and Denard Span added two hits, two runs and an RBI in a win over the Giants. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

