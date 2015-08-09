Reuters sports schedule at 1411 GMT on Sunday:

ATHLETICS

Leaked doping data casts doubt over major marathons - report

LONDON - Thirty-two medal winners at the world's six top city marathons were among the hundreds of long distance runners with suspicious blood test results revealed in a leak, a newspaper reported on Sunday (ATHLETICS-DOPING/, moved at 1323GMT, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1230 unless stated)

Arsenal v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Southampton

Stoke City v Liverpool (1500)

Arsenal start against West Ham, Liverpool visit Stoke

LONDON - Arsenal kick off their title bid at home to West Ham United and their new manager Slaven Bilic while Liverpool, who have spent heavily in the transfer window, visit Stoke where they were thrashed 6-1 in the final game of last season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Michael Hann, 600 words)

Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v Stade de Reims

Toulouse v St Etienne

Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1900)

Lyon expected to beat Lorient in their season opener

PARIS - Last year's Ligue 1 runners-up Olympique Lyonnais should start their campaign with a win against visiting Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch championship

AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1030)

Willem II Tilburg v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)

Ajax bounce back after Champions League setback

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam put the disappointment of their surprise early elimination from the Champions League behind them as they began the Dutch season with a 3-0 win at AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, moved at 1339 GMT/ 9.39AM ET, 250 words)

German Cup first round

Bayern take on fifth division Noettingen in German Cup

BERLIN - Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to fifth division club Noettingen while Borussia Dortmund visit third tier Chemnitzer in the German Cup first round. (SOCCCER-GERMANY/CUP, expect from 1600 GMT/1200 AM ET, 300 words)

MLS

New York City seek revenge against Red Bulls

After losing their previous two matches against their local rivals, a New York City team boasting David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo will be after revenge as they meet the New York Red Bulls in a local derby, while the Robbie Keane-led Los Angeles Galaxy play slumping Seattle Sounders. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

Transfer news

We will also bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan, Russia (to 9)

Campbells, Sun to highlight final evening at worlds

KAZAN, Russia - Championships close as Australia's Campbell sisters line up in womens 50m freestyle, Sun Yang of China attempts third gold of the week in the men's 1500m freestyle, while controversial Russian Yuliya Efimova goes in the women's 50m breaststroke. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

U.S. trials

Phelps swims 200m individual medley at nationals

After winning both butterfly events in world-leading times, Michael Phelps will seek his third victory at the U.S. championships in San Antonio when he contests the 200m individual medley. (SWIMMING-US/PHELPS, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 200 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 9)

Furyk and Rose share Firestone lead heading into final round

AKRON, Ohio - Veteran American Jim Furyk, seeking his 18th victory on the PGA Tour, and English world number eight Justin Rose take a joint two-shot lead into the final round at Firestone Country Club after posting matching totals of nine-under 201. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth trails by nine strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

PGA Tour: Barrracuda Championship (to 9) Reno, Nevada

J.J. Henry leads in Reno

J.J. Henry leads former PGA Championship winner David Toms and Sweden's Jonas Blixt by one point heading into the final round at the modified Stableford event at Montreux Country Club in Reno, Nevada. (GOLF-PGA/RENO, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Citi Classic (to 9) Washington, DC

Nishikori aims to blunt big serve of Isner in final

Second seed Kei Nishikori looks for his third title of 2015 when he faces big-serving American John Isner in the final of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. (TENNIS-MEN/CITI, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Bank of the West Classic (to 9) Stanford, California

Pliskova, Kerber meet in final

Fourth-seeded Czech Karlina Pliskova faces fifth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany in the finals of the Bank of The West Classic in Stanford, California. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 250 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Marquez goes for fifth straight Indy win

Spaniard Marc Marquez will be on pole as he seeks his fifth consecutive Indianapolis Moto Grand Prix victory, while 2015 points leader Valentino Rossi starts in eighth position. (MOTORCYCLING/US, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Blazing hot Blue Jays look to complete sweep of Yankees

The surging Blue Jays send Marco Estrada (9-6) to the mound against Masahiro Tanaka (8-4) as Toronto tries to complete a three-game sweep of the Yankees for their eighth win in a row, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)