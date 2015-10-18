Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Quarter-finals

Ireland v Argentina, Cardiff (1200)

Argentina beat Ireland to reach semi-finals

CARDIFF - Argentina scored two late tries to beat Ireland 43-20 and continue the Southern Hemisphere's domination of the tournament. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-ARGENTINA (PIX), moved with updates to follow by Julian Linden, Ed Osmond, Julien Pretot and Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Australia v Scotland, Twickenham (1500)

Wallabies eye semi-final spot

LONDON - Australia are firm favourites to see off Scotland at Twickenham and join Southern Hemisphere rivals New Zealand and South Africa in the last four. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-SCOTLAND, (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1:PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer and Nick Said, 500 words)

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

SOCCER

FIFA/UEFA

FIFA Reform committee concludes three-day meeting

BERNE - The FIFA committee tasked with recommending reforms for soccer's scandal-plagued world governing body concludes its second meeting. (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORM, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, By Brian Homewood, 300 words)

Premier League

Newcastle United v Norwich City (1500)

Basement side Newcastle desperate to beat Norwich

Bottom club Newcastle United face promoted Norwich City at St James' Park desperate for a victory to ease the pressure on beleaguered manager Steve McClaren whose side have won only once in the Premier League this season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-NOR/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1400)

Getafe v Las Palmas (1615)

Deportivo Coruna v Athletic Club (1830)

Atletico Madrid play Real Sociedad after Villarreal stumble

MADRID - Celta Vigo joined Real Madrid and Barcelona on 18 points at the top of La Liga after a 2-1 victory at 10-man Villarreal, who had hoped to climb back to the top themselves. Atletico Madrid are at Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Cologne v Hanover 96 (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1530)

Cologne eye fourth spot against struggling Hanover

BERLIN - Cologne will move up to fourth place if they beat second-last Hanover 96, while VfB Stuttgart will be desperate to move off the bottom when they host in-form Ingolstadt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ expect by 1530, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Atalanta Bergamo v Carpi

Frosinone v Sampdoria

Genoa v Chievo Verona

Napoli v Fiorentina

Sassuolo v Lazio

Verona v Udinese

Inter Milan v Juventus (1845)

Inter host bitter rivals Juventus, leaders Fiore at Napoli

MILAN - Inter Milan and Juventus, who share one of Italy's most bitter rivalries, clash in Serie A, while leaders Fiorentina visit Napoli. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v FC Lorient (1200)

Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1500)

Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)

Struggling Marseille face Lorient with stand closed

PARIS - Marseille host Lorient needing a win to kick-start their season but with the South Stand closed following crowd trouble that marred last month's Ligue 1 clash with Olympique Lyonnais at their Velodrome stadium. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, moving shortly, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v Graafschap Doetinchem (1230)

Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1230)

PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)

Feyenoord bid to move level at the top with Heerenveen win

Feyenoord seek a win at lowly Heerenveen as they bid to move level on points with Ajax Amsterdam at the top of the Dutch league. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

Belgian championship

Club Bruges v Oostende (1230)

Zulte Waregem v Anderlecht (1600)

Kortrijk v Charleroi (1800)

Leaders Oostende look to restore three-point gap

Oostende can restore a three point advantage at the top of Belgian league by beating Club Bruges away, while Anderlecht will be looking to keep up their chase at Zulte-Waregem. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 250 words)

Seattle seek to secure playoff spot

The Seattle Sounders, fifth in the Western Conference, can almost certainly secure a top-six finish and a playoff spot with a victory over the Houston Dynamo in one of four games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER/MLS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 18)

Dominant Djokovic dispatches Tsonga in Shanghai final

SHANGHAI - It proved all too easy once again for Novak Djokovic as the world number one blitzed past Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 6-4 to win another Shanghai Masters title. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI, moved, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v South Africa, 3rd ODI, Rajkot

India and South Africa desperate for win in tight series

RAJKOT, India - India and South Africa will be determined to claim victory in the third one-day international to edge ahead with the five-match series tied at 1-1. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open Napa, California

American Steele heads packed leaderboard by one

Brendan Steele, seeking a second victory on the PGA Tour, takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the season-opening event on the 2015-16 PGA Tour, while eight others are two behind on a tightly-bunched leaderboard. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Perfect records on the line

The Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots all put their perfect records on the line as the NFL heads into Week Six of the regular season. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Patriots and Colts meet for first time since Deflategate

Tom Brady leads the unbeaten New England Patriots into Indianapolis to face the Colts for the first time since the AFC Championship game last January that triggered the Deflategate scandal. (NFL-PATRIOTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Mets and Cubs clash in Game Two of NLCS

NEW YORK - The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs in Game Two of the National League Championship Series which decides the team that advances to the World Series. (BASEBALL-METS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

NHL

Blues and Jets battle for top spot in Central

The St. Louis Blues pay a visit to the Winnipeg Jets in an early season matchup between 4-1 teams looking to take sole possession of top spot in the Central Division in one of just five contests on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

