Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

FIFA

Beckenbauer, FIFA exco member Villar under investigation

ZURICH - Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest footballers, and Spanish football federation president Angel Maria Villar are among individuals being investigated by FIFA's Ethics Committee. (SOCCER-FIFA/ETHICS, moved, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Burger takes All Blacks in his stride after brush with death

LONDON - Springbok flanker Schalk Burger is all smiles in the tunnel but all business on the pitch as he revels in just being able to play rugby having recovered from a life-threatening illness only two years ago. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-BURGER, moved at 1008 GMT/6.08 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)

- -

Depth looms as key to Australia's World Cup chances

LONDON - Coach Michael Cheika and his key players have been getting all the attention but the key to Australia's prospects of winning the Rugby World Cup lie in the depth of the squad the coaching staff. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

New Zealand name semi-final team

WEYBRIDGE, England - Joe Moody has replaced Wyatt Crockett at loosehead prop in the only change to New Zealand's starting side for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-TEAM, moved at 1103GMT/7:03 AM ET, by Justin Palmer)

- -

Argentina's Moroni pinches himself with Australia next

BAGSHOT, England - Centre Matias Moroni talks to Reuters about his meteoric rise from the Argentine amateur club game through the world sevens circuit to helping the Pumas reach the World Cup semi-finals. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA-MORONI, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton meets media ahead of potentially decisive weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Lewis Hamilton meets the media ahead of a weekend that could see the Mercedes driver seal his third Formula One title and second in a row. American Alexander Rossi also features in a news conference. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- -

Perez looking forward to real home race

AUSTIN, Texas - For the past few seasons, the U.S. Grand Prix has been the closest thing to a home race for Mexican Sergio Perez. But not any more. This time he has Mexico's first grand prix since 1992 to look forward to next week. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PEREZ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

United face true test of title credentials

LONDON - Manchester United and Manchester City must switch their focus from the Champions League to the Premier League when they meet at Old Trafford on Sunday in a derby that Louis van Gaal says will show if United are true title contenders or not. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

Europa League group stage

LONDON - New Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will make his home debut with a Europa League clash against Rubin Kazan as the continent's second-tier competition continues with the third round of group games. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Holders Real looking for ice-breaking win

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid are at home to Red Star Belgrade in the round's stand-out fixture, aiming to bounce back from the season's opening defeat at Khimki (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/WRAPUP, expect by 2245 GMT/6:45PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Americans Fowler and Koepka head field in Vegas

World number five Rickie Fowler and fellow American Brooks Koepka, ranked 12th, head the field at the TPC Summerlin for the second event of the PGA Tour's 2015-16 season. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NFL

Seahawks try to avoid three-game slide

The Seattle Seahawks will try to avoid a three-game losing streak when they visit the NFC West division rival San Francisco 49ers in the opening game of Week Seven National Football League action. (NFL-49ERS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Jagr leads Panthers into clash with Blackhawks

Czech winger Jaromir Jagr will try to extend his fast start to the season when the Florida Panthers visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks while Sidney Crosby, who has been held to one goal in six games, will try to get on track when his Pittsburgh Penguins host the red-hot Dallas Stars in two of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words) (ASIA)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England second test (to 25)

Pakistan recover after poor start on opening day

DUBAI - Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq made an unbeaten 102 to help his side to 282-4 after England had reduced the hosts to 85-3. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect updates throughout, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Windies

COLOMBO - West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican celebrated his test debut by capturing four wickets on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka at the P Sara Oval on Thursday.

Warrican mopped up the Sri Lankan tail to dismiss the home team for 200 after tea after the West Indian pace attack had wreaked havoc on the home team's top order in the first two sessions. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/ moved, 350 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Atlas lured out of retirement to train Bradley

LOS ANGELES - Boxing guru Teddy Atlas had to think long and hard before he finally decided to come out of retirement as a trainer and help prepare Timothy Bradley for his WBO welterweight title defence against Brandon Rios next month. (BOXING-BRADLEY/ATLAS (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

Robots Uchimura and Biles out to electrify the world

GLASGOW - The world's best gymnasts will be hoping the blood, sweat and tears they have shed in training will provide them with the spark they need to short-circuit the wiring of two champions who have been dubbed as "robots" at the world championships. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 530 words)

- -

INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-Biles out to grab hat-trick as she targets Olympic glory

LONDON - With a catchy nickname, a megawatt smile and an enviable medal collection, Simone Biles already bears all the hallmarks of a champion. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/BILES (INTERVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET , by Pritha Sarkar , 600 words) (Europe desk editor: Martyn Herman)