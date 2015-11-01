Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup hailed as biggest and best yet

LONDON - The 2015 Rugby World Cup won by New Zealand was hailed by organisers on Sunday as the biggest, best and most competitive yet. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

No end in sight to All Blacks' world domination

LONDON - Newly-crowned world champions New Zealand have already been installed as evens favourites to win a third successive title in Japan in four years and the northern hemisphere nations will wake up on Sunday knowing the gap is a big as ever. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Wallabies focus ahead after final loss

LONDON - The 2015 Rugby World Cup has already been consigned to history for Australia. Now the focus turns to the next tournament in Japan in four years' time. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League 1500 unless stated)

Everton v Sunderland (1330)

Southampton v Bournemouth (1600)

Sunderland and Bournemouth try to climb away from danger

LONDON - Everton look to heap more relegation worries on to second-from-bottom Sunderland while promoted Bournemouth, just two places higher, attempt to bounce back from a 5-1 drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Eibar v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Espanyol v Granada (1500)

Sporting Gijon v Malaga (1715)

Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1930)

Bilbao bid to build on recent strong run

MADRID - Athletic Bilbao try to continue their recent improvement after a poor start to the campaign when they host mid-table Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)

Hamburg SV v Hanover 96 (1630)

Stuttgart desperate to get out of trouble

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart look to move further away from the relegation zone when they meet promoted Darmstadt while Hamburg take on struggling Hanover. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Serie A

Fiorentina v Frosinone (1130)

Bologna v Atalanta Bergamo (1400)

Carpi v Verona (1400)

Genoa v Napoli (1400)

Udinese v Sassuolo (1400)

Lazio v AC Milan (1945)

Napoli and Fiorentina target top spot

MILAN - Fiorentina won 4-1 at home to move level on 24 points with leaders Inter Milan, while Napoli can join them at the summit with victory at Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Nice v Lille (1300)

Monaco v Angers (1600)

Nantes v Olympique Marseille (2000)

Angers want to go back up to second

MONACO - Angers can return to second in the table when they visit Monaco while Marseille will be eyeing their fourth win of the season at Nantes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1130)

Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1330)

Heerenveen v Cambuur (1330)

AZ Alkmaar v NEC Nijmegen (1545)

Feyenoord strive to get back on level terms with leaders

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord must win at ADO Den Haag to move back level with Ajax Amsterdam at the top of the table. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Belgian league

STVV v Standard Liege (1330)

Anderlecht v Mouscron (1700)

Zulte Waregem v Kortrijk (1900)

Big incentive for Anderlecht

BRUSSELS - Anderlecht can move back within one point of leaders Ghent with a win at home to Mouscron. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 200 words)

- -

MLS Playoffs

The Major League Soccer playoffs enter the conference semi-final stage with the top-seeded FC Dallas facing the Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps taking on the Portland Timbers in the West and the New York Red Bulls meeting D.C. United and the Columbus Crew SC playing the Montreal Impact in the East. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, expect first take by 0000 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Argentine first division

Boca Juniors poised to win championship

BUENOS AIRES - Boca Juniors will clinch the title with a match to spare if they beat Tigre at La Bombonera. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP, expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Luis Ampuero, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg on pole with triple champion Hamilton alongside

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's first grand prix in 23 years will see Nico Rosberg start on pole position and triple world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside, with Mercedes worrying already about another first corner clash. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open

Turkish delight for triumphant Dubuisson...again

Swashbuckling Frenchman Victor Dubuisson won the Turkish Airlines Open for the second time in three years while Rory McIlroy suffered a frustrating time on the greens to finish joint sixth in Antalya on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour and Asian Tour: CIMB Classic

American Thomas clinches maiden PGA title in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - American Justin Thomas staved off a spirited challenge from former world number one Adam Scott to win his maiden PGA Tour title by one stroke at the CIMB Classic on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

LPGA: Blue Bay, Hainan Island, China

Kim birdies last to claim stunning victory in China

South Korea's Kim Sei-young drained an eight-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to emerge victorious from a four-woman shootout down the stretch and claim the Blue Bay LPGA tournament in China by a single stroke on Sunday.(GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore

Emotional Radwanska claims maiden WTA Finals title

SINGAPORE - An emotional Agnieszka Radwanska claimed her maiden WTA Finals title with a roller-coaster 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Czech Petra Kvitova in an absorbing encounter at a packed Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday. (WTA-WOMEN/FINALS, moved, by John O'Brien, 500 words)

- -

ATP Tour:

Swiss Indoors, Basel

Federer to meet Nadal in final

BASEL - Roger Federer faces Rafa Nadal for the first time since the 2014 Australian Open as he tries to claim a seventh title at his home tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/SWISS, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Valencia Open

Sousa hoping to end finals jinx against Bautista

MADRID - Joao Sousa of Portugal, who has lost three finals this year, will look to claim his second career title when he takes on Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Glasgow

Uchimura aims for third gold, Biles favourite for two more

GLASGOW - All-around champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan aims for his third gold when he competes in the horizontal bar final while women's all-around champion American Simone Biles will be favourite to win the balance beam and floor exercise apparatus finals. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/(PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, third test, Sharjah (to 5)

Anderson shines as Pakistan bowled out for 234

James Anderson claimed four wickets as England made an excellent start to the third and final test in Sharjah by bowling out Pakistan for 234 on Sunday. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN, moving shortly, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st ODI, Colombo

Sri Lanka aim to continue winning run

COLOMBO - Hosts Sri Lanka, fresh from a 2-0 test series victory, will look to continue their winning run against West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets, Royals clash in crucial Game Five

NEW YORK - The New York Mets host the Kansas City Royals for Game Five of Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Struggling Lions and Chiefs in London showdown

The 1-6 Detroit Lions and 2-5 Kansas City Chiefs meet in London in a battle between struggling teams, while the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers, both 6-0, put their perfect records on the line on a day of 12 games on the National Football League schedule. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect first copy by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- -

Broncos host Packers

The Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers in a clash between two teams with perfect records in a Sunday night showdown in the Mile High City. (NFL-BRONCOS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Big Ben back for Steelers against Bengals

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return from injury to lead the 4-3 Steelers against the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals in a battle between the top two teams in the AFC North. (NFL-STEELERS/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Seahawks visit struggling Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks, seeking to find the form that took them to the Super Bowl last year, face the slumping Dallas Cowboys, who again will be without injured quarterback Tony Romo. (NFL-COWBOYS/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

New York City Marathon

Kipsang and Keitany go for repeat wins

Defending champions Wilson Kipsang and Mary Keitany seek to bring Kenya more marathon glory as they bid for repeat victories in the New York City Marathon. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/NEWYORK (PIX), expect first copy by 1645 GMT/11:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs visit Celtics for matinee

The San Antonio Spurs, with new acquisition LaMarcus Aldridge, start a three-game East Coast swing when they visit the Boston Celtics in a clash between 1-1 teams, in one of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Rockets still trying for first win

The Houston Rockets, off to a disappointing opening in what was expected to be sparkling season, try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010 when they visit the Miami Heat, who split their first two games. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Mavericks, Lakers meet up in Los Angeles

The Southwest Division-leading Dallas Mavericks take on the winless Lakers and Kobe Bryant in a Western Conference clash in Los Angeles. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens look to remain unbeaten at home

The Montreal Canadiens put their perfect 4-0 start at home on the line when the Eastern Conference leaders face the visiting Winnipeg Jets of the Western Conference in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Toby Davis)