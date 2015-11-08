Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

We face long road to redemption, says IAAF chief Coe

LONDON - World athletics Sebastian Coe told Reuters he reacted with "shock, anger and sadness" to this week's allegations of bribery, extortion and doping over-ups and said the sport faced a "long road to redemption". (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION, UPDATE 2 expected by 1500GMT, by Gene Cherry, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Manchester City (1330)

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1600)

Wounded Arsenal host Tottenham in north London derby

LONDON - Injury-hit Arsenal try to bounce back from their Champions League drubbing at Bayern Munich as they face local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, after Remi Garde takes charge of Aston Villa for the first time at home to leaders Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol (1100)

Barcelona v Villarreal (1500)

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1715)

Sevilla v Real Madrid (1930)

Real visit Sevilla, Barca host Villarreal in top-spot fight

BARCELONA - Real Madrid face a difficult match at Sevilla, looking to improve their attacking play, while Barcelona will hope Neymar and Luis Suarez continue their good form for the visit of Villarreal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1430)

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)

Dortmund take on Schalke in Ruhr valley derby

BERLIN - Second-placed Borussia Dortmund aim to beat Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby to cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top to five points. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Nice (1600)

Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (2000)

Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (2000)

Lyon and St Etienne meet in derby

PARIS - Arch-rivals Olympique Lyonnais and St Etienne clash at the Stade Gerland looking to stay within 10 points of runaway leaders Paris St Germain who thrashed Toulouse 5-0 on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Torino v Inter Milan (1130)

AS Roma v Lazio

Empoli v Juventus

Frosinone v Genoa

Palermo v Chievo Verona

Sassuolo v Carpi

Napoli v Udinese (1700)

Sampdoria v Fiorentina (1945)

Fiorentina and Inter on the road

MILAN - Fiorentina and Inter Milan, level at the top of the table on 24 points, travel to Sampdoria and Torino respectively while third-placed Roma entertain Lazio who are seventh. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Dutch championship (1330 unless stated)

PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht

Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam

SC Cambuur v Groningen

Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar (1545)

Feyenoord seek second successive victory over leaders Ajax

AMSTERDAM - Having beaten Ajax Amsterdam last month in the Dutch Cup, second-placed Feyenoord look for another victory that would put them joint top of the table with their opponents. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Belgian championship

Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1330)

Club Bruges v Racing Genk (1700)

Ghent v Charleroi (1900)

Unbeaten Ghent attempt to go top

BRUSSELS - Champions Ghent can go back to the top of the table and extend their unbeaten league run to 15 games by overcoming Charleroi. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

African Champions League final, second leg

TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) v USM Alger (Algiers) (1330)

LUBUMBASHI - TP Mazembe are on the brink of a fifth African title as they take a 2-1 lead from the first leg into the return match in front of their passionate fans. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Argentine first division

Rosario police braced for trouble on Boca Juniors visit

BUENOS AIRES - Rosario Central, one of three teams gunning for second place and an automatic Libertadores Cup berth, host newly crowned champions Boca Juniors in a tense final match of the Argentine league season looking to avenge their controversial Copa Argentina defeat in midweek as police brace themselves for fan trouble. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP, expect by 2330 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

MLS Playoffs

Impact look for edge over Crew

Didier Drogba and the Montreal Impact seek to preserve their 2-1 lead from the first leg as they visit the Columbus Crew in one of four Major League Soccer second-leg playoff matches in the conference semi-finals. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, expect first copy by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to 8)

Djokovic looking to win third Bercy title in a row

PARIS - World number one Novak Djokovic takes on Andy Murray as he chases an unprecedented third consecutive Paris Masters title in a row. (TENNIS-MEN/PARIS (PIX), play starts at 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, first test (to 9)

Brisbane weather stalls Australia's progress

BRISBANE - Australia took a big step towards victory when they removed dangerman Kane Williamson just before tea to reduce New Zealand on the fourth day of the first test against New Zealand but the Brisbane weather prevented any further progress. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship (to 8)

Rain-sodden PGA Tour event headed for Monday finish

The PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship is headed to a Monday finish after only 39 minutes of play in the second round in Mississippi on Saturday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 300 words)

- -

European Tour: WGC-HSBC Champions (to 8)

Knox joins American Kisner in lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Russell Knox birdied the final hole to join Kevin Kisner in the lead after the third round at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament. (GOLF-WGC/, moved with final day report to come, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix

Lorenzo wins MotoGP world championship

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo won the MotoGP world championship in the final race after overtaking rival Valentino Rossi in the points table following the Italian's demotion to last place on the grid due to a penalty. (MOTORCYCLING/, moved, update expected shortly, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Panthers, Packers meet up in NFC showdown

The Carolina Panthers, the only unbeaten team in the NFC, try to run their record to 8-0 in a matchup against the always tough Green Bay Packers, who have lost only once, in one of 11 games on the National Football League schedule. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect first copy by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- -

Manning returns to Indianapolis to face Colts

Peyton Manning and the unbeaten Denver Broncos meet Manning's former team, the host Indianapolis Colts, in a clash of division leaders. (NFL-COLTS/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Cowboys out to halt skid

The cellar-dwelling Dallas Cowboys try to end a five-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Texas in an N