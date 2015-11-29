Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup final (to 29)

Britain bank on Murray to clinch first title in 79 years

GHENT, Belgium - Andy Murray will claim the Davis Cup for Britain if he beats Belgium's David Goffin in the first reverse singles. The visitors lead 2-1 and need to win one of the remaining two rubbers to land their first title since 1936.

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1200)

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1405)

Liverpool v Swansea City (1615)

Norwich City v Arsenal (1615)

Big incentives for Arsenal and Spurs

LONDON - Arsenal can join Manchester City and Leicester City on 29 points at the top of the table by beating Norwich.

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Villarreal (1100)

Eibar v Real Madrid (1500)

Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao (1715)

Sevilla v Valencia (1930)

Real aim to get campaign back on track

BARCELONA - Rafa Benitez's Real Madrid seek to bounce back from La Liga defeats by Sevilla and Barcelona with victory at Eibar.

- -

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart (1430)

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04 (1630)

Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)

Dortmund eye win over struggling Stuttgart

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund bid to bounce back from two straight defeats in different competitions with a win over struggling Stuttgart.

- -

Serie A

AS Roma v Atalanta Bergamo (1400)

Chievo Verona v Udinese (1400)

Frosinone v Verona (1400)

Genoa v Carpi (1400)

Empoli v Lazio (1700)

Palermo v Juventus (1945)

- -

Ligue 1

St Etienne v En Avant Guingamp (1300)

Girondins Bordeaux v Caen (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)

Marseille look to continue revival

PARIS - Marseille, who occupy 12th place in the table, hope to continue their recent revival when they host Monaco who pipped them to third spot last season.

- -

Dutch championship

Vitesse Arnhem v NEC Nijmegen (1130)

Groningen v ADO Den Haag (1330)

Utrecht v Heracles Almelo (1330)

PEC Zwolle v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

PSV Eindhoven v AZ Alkmaar (1545)

Tricky assignment for Ajax

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Ajax Amsterdam visit PEC Zwolle who have been tricky opponents for the Dutch giants in recent years.

- -

Belgian league

Mechelen v Club Bruges (1330)

Anderlecht v OH Leuven (1700)

Westerlo v Oostende (1900)

Anderlecht hoping to keep up momentum

BRUSSELS - Anderlecht, who won 2-0 at Monaco in the Europa League on Thursday, can climb up the table by beating struggling Leuven.

- -

AFC Awards, New Delhi

Zheng Zhi eyes second award

NEW DELHI - Guangzhou Evergrande captain Zheng Zhi will be hoping for a second AFC Player of the Year accolade when Asia's top soccer awards are announced at a ceremony in New Delhi.

- -

African Confederation Cup final, second leg

Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) v Orlando Pirates (S.Africa) (1400)

Copy on merit

- -

MLS

Portland battle Dallas, Columbus visit New York

The Portland Timbers take a two-goal lead on aggregate into the second leg of their Western Conference championship versus host FC Dallas while Columbus Crew SC have a two-goal edge heading into the final leg of their Eastern Conference championship at New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer playoff action.

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg chases third win in a row, Hamilton a career 44th

ABU DHABI - Nico Rosberg, on pole for the sixth successive race, can take a hat-trick of wins but Mercedes team mate and triple champion Lewis Hamilton is aiming for a career 44th victory, in car 44 on the 44th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

We will also have stories from around the paddock as the season comes to a close.

- - - -

BOXING

Fury causes major upset to beat Klitschko for world titles

DUESSELDORF, Germany - Tyson Fury caused a huge boxing upset by stunning Wladimir Klitschko with a points victory to snatch the champion's four titles and become the first Briton since 2011 to hold a world heavyweight crown.

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, third test, Adelaide (to Dec. 1)

Siddle completes nerve-jangling win over New Zealand

ADELAIDE - Paceman Peter Siddle struck the final runs under the Adelaide Oval floodlights to seal a series-winning victory against New Zealand after Australia had all but collapsed late on day three of the third test.

- - - -

GOLF

Australian Open, Sydney (to 29)

Jones holds off Spieth and Scott to win Australian Open

SYDNEY - Matt Jones held off world number one Jordan Spieth and a charging Adam Scott to win the Australian Open by one stroke on eight-under-par after a dramatic final round on Sunday.

- -

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

Schwartzel leads the way

MALELANE, South Africa - Former U.S. Masters champions Charl Schwarztel went into the final round with a three-shot lead as he attempts to take the first title of the new season.

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Hamburg awaits fate of 2024 bid with referendum result

BERLIN - Hamburg's hopes of bidding for the 2024 Summer Olympics hinge on the result of a city referendum, with officials confident of a strong showing in favour of the Games.

- - - -

NFL

Giants visit rival Redskins, Palmer eyes TD record

Eli Manning and the New York Giants visit the Washington Redskins in a showdown for first place in the mediocre NFC East while Carson Palmer looks to set the single-season franchise record for touchdown passes when he leads the Arizona Cardinals into a road clash with the San Francisco 49ers in two of the 12 games on the schedule.

- -

Bengals try to avoid three-game skid

The Cincinnati Bengals, who were cruising along toward the AFC North title earlier in the season, host the St. Louis Rams with hopes of snapping a two-game losing skid that has opened the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

- -

Brady leads perfect Pats into clash with Broncos

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have a shot at clinching their seventh consecutive division crown when they put their perfect 10-0 record on the line versus the host Denver Broncos, who will be without injured Peyton Manning.

- - - -

NBA

Struggling Clippers try to tame Timberwolves

Chris Paul and the struggling Los Angeles Clippers try to snap out of their disappointing start to the season when they host a surprising Minnesota Timberwolves team who are riding a three-game win streak.

- - - -

76ers try to avoid worst start in NBA history

The punchless Philadelphia 76ers, who have dropped all 17 of their games this season, try to avoid matching the longest losing streak at the start of an NBA campaign when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings host Panthers

The Detroit Red Wings shoot for their fifth win in seven games when they host Roberto Luongo and the Florida Panthers, who have lost three of four road games in November, in the only game on the National Hockey League game schedule.

- - - -

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Redblacks clash with Eskimos in Grey Cup showdown

WINNIPEG - The Ottawa Redblacks, in only their second season of existence and led by 40-year-old quarterback Henry Burris, battle the Edmonton Eskimos and their highly-ranked defense in the 103rd Grey Cup to determine the Canadian Football League champion.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.