FIFA

FIFA cuts off funding to scandal-hit Americas confederations

MIAMI - FIFA has cut off funding to the corruption-hit confederations for soccer in the Americas, the global football body said, in a move which could cause future cash flow problems for the two organisations. (SOCCER-FIFA/AMERICAS, moved, by Simon Evans, 305 words)

SOCCER

Fear of missing out drives English club spending

LONDON - Fear of missing out on English soccer's biggest ever payday drove the Premier League's relegation-threatened clubs on a spending spree in January, with Championship sides hoping for promotion also splashing the cash.(SOCCER-ENGLAND/MONEY, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

Premier League

Arsenal v Southampton (1945)

Leicester City v Liverpool (1945)

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)

Sunderland v Manchester City (1945)

West Ham United v Aston Villa (1945)

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth (2000)

Manchester United v Stoke City (2000)

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (2000)

Top three teams all in action

LONDON - Surprise packages Leicester, who have a three-point lead at the top of the table, host Liverpool while second-placed Manchester City travel to Sunderland and Arsenal, who are third, entertain Southampton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

We will also have individual match reports on all eight games

MOTOR RACING

Dropped Maldonado hoping for 2017 return to F1

LONDON - Venezuelan driver Pastor Maldonado has not given up on Formula One and hopes to be back next year after losing his seat at the Renault-owned Lotus team, his manager Nicolas Todt tells Reuters (MOTOR-F1/MALDONADO-MANAGER, moved, By Alan Baldwin, 450 WORDS)

NFL

Newton poised to take Manning's crown

SAN FRANCISCO - Super Bowl 50 is primed for a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to the next on Sunday with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning ready to hand off the mantle of greatness to Carolina Panthers Cam Newton. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/QUARTERBACKS-MARKETING, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

NBA

Slumping Suns host rampant Raptors

The 14-35 Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track in their first game since the firing of head coach Jeff Hornacek when they host a surging Toronto Raptors team in hot pursuit of top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. (NBA-SUNS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Heat take four-game winning streak to Houston

The Dwyane Wade-led 27-21 Miami Heat seek to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the 25-25 Houston Rockets in one of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Caps face Panthers as regular season resumes

The 35-8-4 Washington Capitals host the 29-15-5 Florida Panthers in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, as the National Hockey League season resumes after the All Star break, with 12 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)