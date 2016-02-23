Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

FIFA

Jordan's Prince Ali calls for delay in FIFA vote

ZURICH - FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein has appealed to sport's highest tribunal over his request for transparent voting booths and independent scrutineers at Friday's election for the head of the global soccer body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ALI-VOTE, moved, 400 words)

We continue the build-up to the presidential election on Friday. (SOCCER-FIFA/, expect throughout)

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 first leg (1945 GMT)

Arsenal v Barcelona

Juventus v Bayern Munich

Holders Barca continue title defence at old foes Arsenal

LONDON - Barcelona take a 32-match unbeaten run to Arsenal as the Catalans continue their bid to become the first team to retain the trophy in 26 years. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-BAR/, pix, expect by 2145 GMT/1745 ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Bayern's unstoppable attack faces Juve's immovable defence

TURIN - Not much has got in the way of Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski this season but the dynamic duo will have their work cut out to break down Juventus' rock-solid defence in Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-BAY/ expect by 2145 GMT/1745 ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words

What's the Mata? It was offside, says Halsey

LONDON - Referee Robert Madley was "200 percent wrong" to allow Juan Mata's goal to stand during Manchester United's 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over League One Shrewsbury Town, according to former FIFA official Mark Halsey. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 550 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One pre-season testing

Alonso gets to grips with the new McLaren

BARCELONA - Fernando Alonso, back at the circuit where he crashed heavily in testing a year ago, may find the new McLaren more to his liking than last year's troubled car. The Spaniard is one of 11 drivers on track on day two (MOTOR-F1/TESTING, PIX, expect by 1800 GMT/3 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Expanded Super Rugby season set to start

SYDNEY - Super Rugby enters a brave new world when it embarks on its 21st season on Friday but despite its expansion into new markets in South America and Asia, it is a fair bet the trophy will be heading back to New Zealand for the 14th time in early August. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/ (PREVIEW) moving at 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

We will also move previews and factboxes for the four conferences as well as fixtures and previous champions lists.

- - - -

CRICKET

New Zealand v Australia, second test, Christchurch (to 24)

Australia in charge, need 131 to win second test

CHRISTCHURCH - Joe Burns and Usman Khawaja reduced Australia's victory target to 131 runs with nine wickets in hand at the end of the fourth day against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Rockets try to remain in playoff position

James Harden, one of the top scorers in all of the NBA, will try to keep the Houston Rockets from falling below cutoff line in the Western Conference's playoff picture when they visit the Utah Jazz. (NBA-JAZZ/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Trail Blazers eye sixth straight win

The Portland Trail Blazers will try to push their season-high win streak to six games and continue their climb up the Western Conference standings when they host the struggling Brooklyn Nets. (NBA-TRAILBLAZERS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Sixers try to halt skid; Pelicans look to keep rolling

The last-place Philadelphia 76ers try to snap a four-game skid when they host the Orlando Magic while the Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans seek a third consecutive victory when they visit the Washington Wizards in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Stars eye West lead; Kings look tighten grip on division

The Dallas Stars can regain command of the Western Conference if they can avoid matching their longest losing skid of the season when they visit the Winnipeg Jets while the Los Angeles Kings try to pad their lead atop the Pacific division when they host the Calgary Flames in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

(Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)