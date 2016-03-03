Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

La Liga

Granada CF v Sporting Gijon (1900)

Espanyol v Real Betis (1930)

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona (2000)

Barcelona set to break Real Madrid record at Rayo

MADRID - Barcelona will be looking to break Real Madrid's 1988/89 record of 34 matches unbeaten in all competitions when they also try to reclaim their eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2200 GMT/ 5 PM ET, 300 words)

We will also preview the weekend fixtures which include Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Saturday, Eibar v Barcelona and Valencia v Atletico Madrid on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Premier League

Leaders Leicester face Watford; Tottenham take on Arsenal

LONDON - Title-seeking Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal meet at White Hart Lane on Saturday while leaders Leicester City travel to Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Bayern eye clear path to title with win at Dortmund

BERLIN - Bayern Munich will look to deliver the killer punch when they take on second-placed Borussia Dortmund as they race towards a record fourth consecutive title, with a win giving them a huge points advantage over their rivals. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moving shortly, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Wounded PSG seek to respond to first defeat

PARIS - Paris St Germain host Montpellier on Saturday keen to respond to last Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Lyon, their first of the season, with Laurent Blanc surely tempted to rotate his squad ahead of the midweek Champions League round of 16 second leg tie against Chelsea. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PREVIEW) (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- -

Serie A

Juventus at Atalanta, Inter host Palermo

MILAN - Juventus will be confident of picking up their 20th victory of the season away at 14th-place Atalanta while Inter should be buoyed when they host Palermo following their performance in the midweek cup victory over Juve. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW) (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- -

Russian Premier League

MOSCOW - Season resumes after the winter break with the 16 clubs having spent just 18 million euros on players due to the economic problems in the country. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Rio 2016 organising committee president Carlos Nuzman holds a news conference in London to discuss preparations for this summer's sporting showpiece. (OLYMPICS-RIO/NUZMAN, (PIX, TV), expect by 1430 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship, Miami (to 6)

Spieth and Day head elite field at Doral

American world number one Jordan Spieth and second-ranked Australian Jason Day headline a powerful field that includes 29 of the world's top 30 going into the opening round at Trump National Doral in Miami for the first of the year's four elite World Golf Championships events. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by first lead by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heats try to keep Suns from rising

The Miami Heat, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, get a nice chance to make up some ground on the three teams they are chasing when they host a Phoenix Suns team that have lost 14 of their last 15 games. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Streaking Warriors play host to Thunder

Reigning league Most Valuable Players Stephen Curry and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors shoot for their seventh-consecutive victory when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Spurs battle Pelicans; Mavs host Kings

The San Antonio Spurs try to keep pressure on the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans while the Dallas Mavericks host the Sacramento Kings in two of the four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Panthers' Jagr eyes career milestone

Czech forward Jaromir Jagr, two points shy of Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for third on the all-time points list, will try to reach the milestone when his Florida Panthers visit the Colorado Avalanche while the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

World track championships (to 6)

Wiggins back on track

LONDON - Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins will hope to mark his return to the track with a gold medal as part of Britain's team pursuit quartet on day two that features four finals and includes the women's keirin (CYCLING-WORLDS/ expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Barcelona and Khimki clash in Euroleague playoff dogfight

Barcelona and Khimki clash in Euroleague playoff dogfight

BELGRADE - Twice former Euroleague winners Barcelona visit Khimki Moscow in a dogfight to reach the premier club competition's knockout stages, as Anadolu Efes Istanbul entertain Lokomotiv Moscow. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)