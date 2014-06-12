Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup, Brazil (June 12-July 13)

We continue the build-up to the World Cup that starts on Thursday with reports on all the warmup matches and the latest injury and squad news. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect throughout)

- -

World Cup opening match, Sao Paulo

Brazil launch World Cup party against Croatia

SAO PAULO - The waiting is over as Brazil take on Croatia in the opening match of the World Cup finals (2000GMT). We will have build-up, match report and sidebars from our extensive team of reporters in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL, PIX, TV), expect stories throughout)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers win to keep Cup hopes alive

NEW YORK - Henrik Lundqvist pulled off 40 saves as the New York Rangers held their nerve to edge the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 and avoid being swept in the Stanley Cup Final while reviving slim hopes of winning their first championship in two decades. (NHL-STANLEY/, moved, by Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)

- -

Lundqvist denies Kings as Rangers stay alive in Cup Finals

NEW YORK - Henrik Lundqvist showed his talent and resilience once again, coming up with a huge game to keep the New York Rangers alive in the Stanley Cup Finals after a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. (NHL-STANLEY/LUNDQVIST, moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 15)

Mickelson to launch bid for an elusive first U.S. Open title

PINEHURST, North Carolina - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson launches his bid for an elusive first U.S. Open victory after enduring a record six runner-up finishes at the event over the years. The season's second major, being held for the third time on Pinehurst's fabled No. 2 Course, is widely regarded as the most gruelling to win. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Andrew Both, 450 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test (to 16)

England make shaky start against Sri Lanka at Lord's

LONDON - England made a poor start to the first test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday, losing Sam Robson, Alastair Cook and Gary Ballance cheaply as they battled through to 98 for three wickets at lunch. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect updates at tea and close, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

- -

RUGBY

New Zealand v England, second test (14)

England, All Blacks have points to prove in Dunedin

Next year's World Cup is undoubtedly the underlying subtext of the second test between New Zealand and England, although both sides have immediate points to prove when they face off at Otago Regional Stadium on Saturday. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), moved at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 600 words)

- -

Australia v France, second test (14)

Wounded France seek to redeem reputations against Wallabies

MELBOURNE - Hulking centre Mathieu Bastareaud makes a long-awaited Australia debut in France's second test against the Wallabies on Saturday, five years after an embarrassing scandal denied him his first match Down Under. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/, moved at 0700 GMT/3AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, London, to June 15

The traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament continues at Queen's Club with top seed Stanislas Wawrinka up against Sam Querrey and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray facing wily Czech Radek Stepanek. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, to June 15

World number one Rafa Nadal gets his first outing this year on grass with a second round match against German wildcard Dustin Brown. Roger Federer is also in action. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

WTA, Aegon Classic, Birmingham, England



- - - -

CYCLING

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)