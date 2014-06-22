Reuters sports schedule at 1435 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

MATCHES

GROUP G

U.S. v Portugal, Manaus (2200)

U.S. meet Portugal in game both sides need to win

MANAUS, Brazil - The U.S. can qualify for the knockout stage with a win over Portugal in Group G while the Portuguese are likely to be going home if they do not take the three points. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-USA-POR (PIX, TV), expect from 0000 GMT (Monday)/8 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

- -

GROUP H

South Korea v Algeria, Porto Alegre (1900)

Algeria and South Korea look to land knockout punch

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - South Korea face Algeria with their hopes of advancing to the knockout phase on the line when they meet in Group H at Beira Rio stadium. (SOCCER-WORLD/M32-KOR-ALG (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

- -

Belgium v Russia, Rio de Janeiro (1600)

Belgium and Russia duel for likely top spot in Group H

RIO DE JANEIRO - Belgium and Russia, who are both fancied to advance from Group H at the expense of Algeria and South Korea, meet at the Maracana looking to improve on their performances in their first matches. (SOCCER-WORLD/M31-BEl-RUS. PIX, TV, expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- -

Spanish playoff decider

MADRID - Las Palmas host Cordoba for the second leg of their promotion playoff after the second-division rivals drew 0-0 in Thursday's first leg in Cordoba, with the successful team set to join Eibar and Deportivo La Coruna in the top flight next season. (SOCCER-SPAIN/PROMOTION, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix (to 22)

Rosberg wins ahead of Hamilton in Mercedes one-two

SPIELBERG, Austria - Nico Rosberg won the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two finish on Sunday to stretch his championship lead over team mate Lewis Hamilton to 29 points after eight races. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), ran from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Michael Shields, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

We continue the build-up to the Wimbledon championships with news from the world's top players on the eve of the tournament, including defending men's champion Andy Murray (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/, expect by 1530 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, Leeds, second test (to 24)

Robson aiming to put England on top

LEEDS, England - England, replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 257, will resume on 320-6 on the third day, a lead of 63 (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour

Irish Open, Fota Island, Cork (to 22)

Ilonen takes one-shot lead into fourth round

Finn Mikko Ilonen's enters the final round with a one-stroke lead over England's Danny Willett (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour

Travelers Championship (to 22) Cromwell, Connecticut

Ryan Moore leads by one at TPC River Highlands

Former US Amateur champion Ryan Moore takes a one-shot lead over Australian Aaron Baddeley into the final round at the Travelers Championship, while four others including Sergio Garcia are two behind. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour

U.S. Women's Open (to 22) Pinehurst, North Carolina

Wie and Yang lead at U.S. Women's Open

Michelle Wie goes for her first major title as she starts the final round tied with South Korean Amy Yang, four strokes clear of a group including 53-year-old American Juli Inkster, who could become the oldest major champion. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

Copy on merit

- - - -