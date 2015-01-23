Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Federer out, Nadal storms into last 16

MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal restored a semblance of order to the Australian Open on Friday after Italian Andreas Seppi sent shockwaves through the tournament by toppling Roger Federer in one of the greatest Melbourne Park upsets in recent memory. (TENNIS-OPEN/WRAPUP 1 (PIX), ran at 1256GMT, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup (to 31)

Japan stunned United Arab Emirates

Holders Japan lose on penalties to UAE in the quarter-finals (SOCCER-ASIA/M28, (PIX), ran at 1229GMT, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Iraq beat Iran in penalty thriller

Iraq beat Iran 7-6 on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup on Friday after the two Middle Eastern rivals played out one of the most extraordinary matches in the tournament's history. (SOCCER-ASIA/M27, (PIX), ran at 0940GMT)

- -

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Algeria v Ghana (1600)

Senegal v South Africa (1900)

Algeria and Senegal bid for last eight spots

MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea - Algeria and Senegal can reach the quarter-finals if they win for a second successive match but will be up against opponents with their backs to the wall in Ghana and South Africa respectively. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect from 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

FA Cup fourth round

Cambridge United v Manchester United (1955)

Manchester United visit fourth-tier Cambridge

LONDON - Manchester United take on Cup minnows Cambridge United, a League Two (fourth tier) side whose modest Abbey Stadium holds just over 8,000 fans, in the FA Cup fourth round. (SOCCER-CUP/ (PIX) expect by 2155 GMT/4:55 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Nice v Olympique Marseille (1930)

Marseille eye provisional top spot on visit to Nice

PARIS - Olympique Marseille can top Ligue 1 with a win at mid-table Nice at least until leaders Olympique Lyon, who have a one point advantage, play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Dutch championship

FC Twente v Heracles Almelo (1900)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Maccabi face Euroleague banana skin in Lithuania

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Maccabi Tel Aviv face a tricky visit to the premier club basketball competition's 1999 champions Zalgiris Kaunas while former double winners Barcelona are strong favourites against Red Star Belgrade. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/WRAPUP; 400 words, By Zoran Milosavljevic, expect story by 2300 GMT/6 p.m. ET)

- - -

GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, Doha (to 24)

Austria's Wiesberger in three-way tie with South African duo

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and South Africans Branden Grace and George Coetzee are in a three-way tie for the lead heading into the third round at the Qatar Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1830 GMT/ 1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, Hobart, fourth match ODI tri-series

Skipper Smith takes Australia to victory

Steven Smith maintained his purple patch to hit a brilliant unbeaten 102 to secure Australia's three-wicket victory against England in a high-scoring tri-series match at Hobart on Friday (CRICKET-TRI/, moved at 1139 GMT/6:39 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Dunedin, fifth ODI

NZ thrash Sri Lanka in fifth one-dayer

Inspired by a record fifth-wicket partnership, New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 108 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the seven-match series. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved at 0630, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Super-G, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Men's Super-Combined, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Norway's Jansrud favourite to win Super-G

KITZBUEHEL - Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, who was the fastest in practice, will be the favourite to win the Super-G which opens the Kitzbuehel weekend programme before a super-combined in the evening. (ALPINE SKIING/, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET with update by 1800 GMT/1PM ET after the combined, 350 words)

- - - -

NFL

The lure of LA for the NFL - mirage or 'must do'?

LOS ANGELES - Like a shimmering desert mirage, the prospect of a National Football League team returning to the Los Angeles area has tantalised fans in Southern California for two decades without coming to fruition. (NFL-SUPER/LOSANGELES (FEATURE), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

- --

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

- - - -

RALLYING

Monte Carlo rally (to 25)

Copy on merit (London editor: Martyn Herman)