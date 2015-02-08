Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

African Nations Cup final

Ghana v Ivory Coast (1900)

BATA, Equatorial Guinea - Neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast meet at the Estadio de Bata in a final both coaches hope will provide a quality showpiece for African football. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect by 2100/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- - - -

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Stoke City (1405)

West Ham United v Manchester United (1615)

Big incentive for Manchester United

LONDON - Manchester United can climb up to third spot, three points behind neighbours Manchester City, by winning at eighth-placed West Ham. Burnley and West Bromwich Albion drew 2-2 in the early kickoff. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/9 AM ET with updates, by Michael Hann, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Sevilla (1600)

Espanyol v Valencia (1800)

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)

Barcelona try to reduce gap at the top

BARCELONA - Barcelona can take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat by Atletico Madrid. Victory over Athletic Bilbao would move them to within a point of the leaders. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Cagliari v AS Roma (1400)

Empoli v Cesena (1400)

Napoli v Udinese (1400)

Sampdoria v Sassuolo (1400)

Inter Milan v Palermo (1945)

Roma want no more draws

MILAN - Second-placed AS Roma attempt to end a run of four consecutive Serie A draws while Inter Milan aim to bounce back from two successive defeats. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

En Avant Guingamp v Monaco (1300)

Nice v Nantes (1600)

Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain (2000)

PSG travel to Lyon for mouth-watering clash

PARIS - Leaders Lyon take on third-placed Paris St Germain in one of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the Ligue 1 season. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)

Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

- -

Dutch Championship (1945 unless stated)

Feyenoord v SC Cambuur (1130)

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1330)

Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to 15)

Ligety bids to defend combined crown, claim first U.S. gold

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Ted Ligety bids to defend his super combined crown and give the United States their first gold of the Alpine world championships while Carlo Janka will try to make it two golds in a row for the Swiss. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-COMBINED (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California

English and Holmes share lead at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, California - Americans Harris English and J.B. Holmes share the lead going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines outside San Diego. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 400 words)English leads by two strokes at Torrey Pines

- - - -

NHL

Ducks-Lightning showdown matches conference leaders

The best in the West meet the best in the East when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in one of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NBA

Hawks clash with Grizzlies in Memphis

The Eastern Conference leading Atlanta Hawks visit the West's number two team, the Memphis Grizzlies, in a showdown of division leaders in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words

- - - -

CRICKET

We continue our coverage of the build-up to the World Cup, which begins in Australia and New Zealand next week. (CRICKET-WORLD/, expect throughout)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Ecuador Open, Quito (to 9)

Zagreb Indoors, Croatia (to 8)

Open Sud de France, Montpellier (to 8)

