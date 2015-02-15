Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hamilton

Miller, Duminy help South Africa overcome Zimbabwe

David Miller and JP Duminy both scored centuries as South Africa overcame a real challenge from Zimbabwe to record a 62-run victory in their opening World Cup Pool B game in Hamilton on Sunday. (CRICKET-WORLD/SA-ZIM (PIX), moved, 400 words)

India v Pakistan, Adelaide

India beat Pakistan with ease

Virat Kohli scored an imperious century as India opened their World Cup defence in convincing fashion with a 76-run victory over Pakistan in a frenzied atmosphere at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. (CRICKET-WORLD/IND-PAK (PIX), moved at 1139GMT with updates, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

Shiffrin wins slalom to give U.S. golden end

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Mikaela Shiffrin soaked up the pressure and defended her alpine ski world championship slalom crown in thrilling style to give the United States a golden finish to the women's competition. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/WOMEN-SLALOM (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Hirscher aims to mine more gold in slalom

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - The mighty Austrians have dominated the medal table at the alpine ski world championships and Marcel Hirscher is favoured to add yet another gold as defending champion in the men's slalom on Sunday. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/MEN-SLALOM (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Winter Olympics open door for snow sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - With the next two Winter Olympics to be staged in Asia, the International Ski Federation (FIS) will have rare opportunity to develop snow sports in the world's most populous continent but the seeds they plant are unlikely to bear fruit for generations to come. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/ASIA, (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating , 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)

Jim Furyk takes one-stroke lead into final round

Well-rested Jim Furyk, in his first event since last September, has dusted off the rust quickly to earn a one-stroke lead over fellow American Brandt Snedeker and Australian Matt Jones starting the final round at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in California. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin

Dodt wins after brilliant finish

Australian Andrew Dodt fired another brilliant five-under-par 67 to claim the European Tour's inaugural Thailand Classic on Sunday by one shot from home favourite Thongchai Jaidee and overnight leader Scott Hend. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, ran at 1124 GMT/6.24 AM ET, 300 words)

SOCCER

English FA Cup fifth round

Aston Villa v Leicester City (1230)

Bradford City(III) v Sunderland (1430)

Arsenal v Middlesbrough(II) (1600)

Arsenal aim to bring Middlesbrough back down to earth

LONDON - FA Cup holders Arsenal seek to make the last eight against Championship side Middlesbrough, conquerors of Manchester City in the previous round. Bradford City, shock victors at Chelsea, look for another 'giant-kill' in the fifth round as they host Sunderland. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Tom Hayward and Ian Chadband, 650 words)

La Liga

Valencia v Getafe (1100)

Barcelona v Levante (1600)

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1800)

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Barcelona, Atletico look to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid

MADRID - Barcelona need a win at home to struggling Levante to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid, four points clear after their win at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, before champions Atletico Madrid play at mid-table Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

AC Milan v Empoli (1130)

AS Roma v Parma

Atalanta Bergamo v Inter Milan

Genoa v Verona

Torino v Cagliari

Udinese v Lazio

Chievo Verona v Sampdoria (1700)

Cesena v Juventus (1945)

Soccer-Leading pair face relegation candidates in Serie A

MILAN - Leaders Juventus, who have a seven-point lead at the top, are away to relegation candidates Cesena and second-placed AS Roma host bottom club Parma in Serie A on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg (1430)

Hanover 96 v SC Paderborn (1630)

Soccer-Berlin host Freiburg in relegation cruch match

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin, one point above the relegation playoff place, host one-from-bottom Freiburg in a key match in the battle to avoid the drop. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v Heerenveen (1130)

Utrecht v FC Dordrecht

PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede (1545)

Ajax seek to snap poor run of form

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam will be seeking to stay in touch with runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven by snapping a poor run of form against Twente Enschede. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1300)

Metz v En Avant Guingamp (1600)

FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (2000)

RUGBY

Six Nations Championship

Scotland v Wales (1500)

Scotland and Wales bid to get title hopes back on track

EDINBURGH - Scotland and Wales, both beaten on the opening weekend, look to get their Six Nations campaigns back on track in a must-win game for each team. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/SCOTLAND, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Defending champion Tomas Berdych faces Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the final of the indoor event (TENNIS-MEN/ROTTERDAM, expect by 1500GMT, 300 words)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Top seed Kei Nishikori is on track for a three-peat at the Memphis Open where he faces second seed Kevin Anderson in the final on Sunday. (TENNIS-MEN/MEMPHIS, expect by 2300GMT)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

RALLYING

Rally of Sweden (to 15)

NBA

All-Star Game

Curry and the West shoot it out against James and the East

NEW YORK - Sharp-shooting Steph Curry and the Western All-Stars duel LeBron James and the East in the NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. (NBA-ALLSTARS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

NHL

Lightning try to avoid Shark attack

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the San Jose Sharks in a bid to stay on pace with Montreal for the Atlantic Division lead in one of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

