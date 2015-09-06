Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Williams family show takes centre stage at U.S. Open

NEW YORK - The Williams family show takes centre stage at the U.S. Open with Venus and Serena seeing back-to-back action on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. World number one Novak Djokovic highlights the evening session when he meet Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Dominant Hamilton wins to extend F1 championship lead

MONZA, Italy - Lewis Hamilton enjoyed an utterly dominant Italian Grand Prix victory on Sunday to take a 53-point lead in the Formula One championship after Mercedes team mate and closest rival Nico Rosberg retired with his engine in flames. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved at 1335GMT/9.35AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (to 8)

Group A

Latvia v Czech Republic (1700)

Turkey v Netherlands (1700)

Iceland v Kazakhstan (1945)

Group B

Wales v Israel (1700)

Bosnia v Andorra (1945)

Cyprus v Belgium (1945)

Group H

Malta v Azerbaijan (1700)

Norway v Croatia (1700)

Italy v Bulgaria (1945)

- -

Wales and Iceland on the brink

Iceland can reach their first-ever major finals while Wales will do so for the first time since 1958 by winning their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Israel respectively. (SOCCER-EURO/ (PIX), expect throughout)

- -

African Nations Cup qualifiers (to 6)

Group B

Central African Republic v DR Congo (1600)

Madagascar v Angola (1330)

Group C

Benin v Mali (1500)

Group E

Kenya v Zambia (1300)

Group F

Libya v Cape Verde Islands (1700)

Group G

Chad v Egypt (1430)

Group H

Mauritius v Mozambique (1100)

Group I

Sierra Leone v Ivory Coast (1700)

Group J

Lesotho v Algeria (1300)

Group L

Swaziland v Malawi (1500)

Zimbabwe v Guinea (1500)

Group M

Gambia v Cameroon (1530)

- -

Nations Cup qualifiers continue

JOHANNESBURG - There are 12 matches as the second round of qualifiers for the 2017 finals in Gabon is completed. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Deutsche Bank Championship (to 7), Norton, Massachusetts

Former Deutsche Bank winner Charley Hoffman vaulted into the lead with an eight-under-par 63 while U.S. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth missed his second straight cut. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Russian Open (to 6), Moscow

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 13)

Italian Aru in front going into Stage 15

MADRID - Overall leader Fabio Aru of Italy leads Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 26 and 49 seconds respectively going into Stage 15. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Tour of Britain (to 13)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ATHLETICS

IAAF Berlin World Challenge

Copy on merit

- - - -

SOCCER

FC Dallas visits Columbus Crew in East-West clash

Columbus Crew, three points out of first place in the Eastern Conference after going unbeaten in more than a month, host West contender FC Dallas in the only match on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0200 GMT/2200 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Angels host Rangers in American League West showdown

The Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to send left-hander Hector Santiago to the mound against the Texas Rangers in a game both teams need to win to stay in touch with the American League-West leading Houston Astros. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)