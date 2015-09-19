Reuters sports schedule at 1420 GMT on Saturday:

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

Gorgodze drives Georgia to upset win over Tonga

GLOUCESTER, England - Inspired by captain Mamuka Gorgodze, Georgia held off a desperate second-half surge by Tonga to secure a surprise 17-10 win over the Pacific Islanders in their Rugby World Cup Pool C opener on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TONGA-GEORGIA (PIX), moved , by Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

Ireland v Canada (1330)

Irish kick off campaign against physical Canadians

CARDIFF - Ireland, gunning for a first trip to the World Cup semi-finals, get their campaign underway with what is expected to be a physical encounter against Pool D minnows Canada at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND (PIX, TV), expect from 1515 GMT/1115 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Africa v Japan (1545)

Tricky start expected for Springboks

BRIGHTON, England - Twice winners South Africa, one of the fancied teams at the World Cup, face a tricky start against Japan as they kick off their Pool B campaign at the Brighton Community Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-JAPAN, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

France v Italy (1900)

French look to win clash of Latin teams against Italy

LONDON - France face Italy in Pool D at the start of their campaign to reach a second successive Rugby World Cup final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-ITALY (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, Toby Davis and Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

We will also monitor news from across the tournament.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 20)

Vettel storms to pole in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sebastian Vettel broke Mercedes' qualifying stranglehold to secure a first pole position of the season for Ferrari at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Julian Linden, John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Chelsea v Arsenal (1145)

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United v Watford

Stoke City v Leicester City

Swansea City v Everton

Manchester City v West Ham United (1630)

City aim to extend perfect start

LONDON - Arsenal had two players sent off when they lost an ill-tempered derby 2-0 at Chelsea while leaders Manchester City host West Ham United in the late game hoping to extend a perfect start. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

La Liga

Real Madrid v Granada CF (1400)

Valencia v Real Betis (1615)

Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1830)

Real Sociedad v Espanyol (2000)

Ronaldo targets Real goal record against Granada

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting Rauls all-time Real Madrid record of 323 goals, which the Portuguese trails by two after hitting eight goals in his last two games, when they host Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330)

Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt

SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin

Werder Bremen v FC Ingolstadt 04

Bayern after top spot with win at Darmstadt

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will take over top spot in the Bundesliga if they beat promoted Darmstadt 98 with leaders Borussia Dortmund in action on Sunday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Empoli (1600)

AC Milan v Palermo (1845)

Milan more confident despite Inter defeat

MILAN - AC Milan host Palermo as they attempt to bounce back from last Sunday's defeat to arch-rivals Inter Milan. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1530

Angers SCO v ES Troyes AC

Caen v Montpellier HSC

En Avant Guingamp v GFC Ajaccio

Bastia v Nice

PSG look to continue fine start with Reims trip

PARIS- Paris St Germain aim to extend their near-perfect start to the season when they travel to Stade de Reims. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch league (1745 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v Twente Enschede (1630)

Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven

PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag

Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1845)

Surprise front-runners come under test from champions

AMSTERDAM - Surprise leaders Heracles Almelo will find their early season form under scrutiny at home to a PSV Eindhoven side who are fresh from Champions League success against Manchester United. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Belgian league (1800 unless stated)

Oostende v Kortrijk (1600)

OH Leuven v Zulte Waregem

Westerlo v STVV

Lokeren v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1830)

Oostende bid to stretch lead at the top

BRUSSELS - League leaders Oostende will aim to extend their advantage with a home win over Kortrijk. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2040 GMT/4.40 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Solheim Cup, St Leon-Rot, Germany (to 20)

Hull-Pettersen comeback helps Europe go 8-4 up

ST LEON-ROT, Germany - Charley Hull and Suzann Pettersen took centre stage as holders Europe stormed into an 8-4 lead over the United States on the second day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Saturday. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 20)

Sizzling Day leads by five shots heading into third round

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Red-hot Jason Day takes a commanding five-stroke lead over Americans Daniel Berger and Brendon Todd into the third round while world number one Rory McIlroy trails by nine shots in the third of the four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 450 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Britain, looking to reach the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1978, face a crucial doubles tie against Australia with the tie locked at 1-1. Belgium and Argentina, who are contesting the other semi-final, are also level at 1-1. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

BASEBALL

Royals' Volquez targets 14th win this season

Former All-Star Edinson Volquez shoots for his 14th win of the season when he takes the mound for the American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals against the hosting Detroit Tigers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 600 words)

SOCCER

Eastern Conference pacesetters New England visit Montreal

The pacesetting New England Revolution visit the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo in a battle between the first and sixth-placed teams in the Eastern Conference, one of seven games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.