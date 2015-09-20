Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

Samoa avoid slip-up with opening win over the U.S.

BRIGHTON - With tougher tests ahead, Samoa started their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 25-16 win over the United States in Pool B on Sunday and, after South Africa's shock defeat to Japan on Saturday, will be delighted to be safely over the first hurdle (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAMOA-USA, moved at 1317GMT, 400 words, by Mark Gleeson)

New Zealand v Argentina (1545)

All Blacks braced for physical battle with Pumas

LONDON - Holders New Zealand face their toughest Pool C test first up in the shape of ferocious scrummagers Argentina but will expect to get their defence off to a winning start. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-ARGENTINA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

Welsh get campaign underway against Uruguay

CARDIFF - Wales will be out to put the injury blows of recent weeks behind them and keep step with Pool A rivals England when they open their World Cup campaign against minnows Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/WALES (PIX, TV), expect from 1515 GMT/1115 AM ET, by Ed Osmond and Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Japan face quick turnaround

BRIGHTON, England - Japan have to refocus after Saturday's World Cup heroics as they prepare now for their next match in just a few days against Scotland. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Captain calls on Springbok players to rally

BRIGHTON, England - Battered and bruised South African players need to re-examine their commitment to the cause says captain Jean de Villiers after shock defeat to Japan. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

We will also monitor news from across the tournament.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 20)

Ferrari's Vettel wins in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sebastian Vettel completed a pole to flag victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, the German driving his Ferrari to a third victory of the season as championship leader Lewis Hamilton suffered his first retirement of the campaign. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), first moved at 1407 GMT/8.07 AM ET, by Julian Linden, John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1230)

Liverpool v Norwich City (1500)

Southampton v Manchester United (1500)

Man United seek to bounce back at Southampton

LONDON - Manchester United, who lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek, can go second in the Premier League if they win at Southampton; Liverpool host Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur meet Crystal Palace (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)

La Liga

Sevilla v Celta Vigo 1000

Deportivo La Coruna v Sporting Gijon 1400

Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao 1615

Barcelona v Levante 1830

Las Palmas v Rayo Vallecano 1830

Barcelona aim to continue winning start against Levante

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona have maximum points from their three games having overcome a spate of injuries. They are now set to have Dani Alves back to face Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)

FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1530)

Dortmund out to extend winning Bundesliga start

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund, having won all five of their Bundesliga matches, will look to reclaim top spot from Bayern Munich when they take on Bayer Leverkusen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Chievo v Inter (1030)

AS Roma v Sassuolo

Torino v Sampdoria

Atalanta v Verona

Bologna v Frosinone

Genoa v Juventus

Carpi v Fiorentina (1600)

Napoli v Lazio (1845)

MILAN - Juventus, boosted by their Champions League win at Manchester City, seek their first Serie A win of the season when they visit Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/(PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (1200)

Monaco v FC Lorient (1500)

St Etienne v Nantes (1500)

Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (1900)

Marseille and Lyon in Olympique clash at the Velodrome

PARIS - Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais look to reduce the gap with leaders Paris St Germain when they clash at the Stade Velodrome (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch league

Roda JC Kerkrade v Feyenoord (1030)

Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)

Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1445)

Vitesse Arnhem v Graafschap Doetinchem (1445)

Ajax have chance to go top again

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam can reclaim the lead in the league if they win away at Excelsior after PSV suffered a surprise setback on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Belgian league

Ghent v Standard Liege (1230)

Charleroi v Anderlecht (1600)

Club Bruges v Waasland-Beveren (1800)

Ghent defend unbeaten run against Standard

BRUSSELS - Champions Ghent are the only side not have not yet lost in the league this season but need to end a sequence of draws if they are to move up among the frontrunners. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

Drogba continues to make Impact with Montreal

Didier Drogba scored one and set up another in Montreal's 3-0 home win over New England Revolution on Saturday, as the Impact continue to impress with the former Chelsea striker spearheading their forward line. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

Solheim Cup, St Leon-Rot, Germany (to 20)

Europe three points ahead going into final day

ST LEON-ROT, Germany - Europe take an 8-5 lead over the United States into the final day of the biennial team event with 15 points still up for grabs in three incomplete fourballs held over from Saturday and 12 singles matches. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 20)

Day leads by six strokes as he eyes world number one ranking

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Red-hot Jason Day is within sight of his fourth win in his last six starts as he takes a commanding lead into the final round of the lucrative FedExCup playoff event. A victory will elevate the Australian to the top of the world rankings. (GOLF-PGA/(PIX), expect first story by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 450 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup World Group semi-finals

Britain v Australia

Belgium v Argentina

Britain in final as Murray wins

World number three Andy Murray beat Australian Bernard Tomic to put Britain into the final for the first time since 1978. Belgium are locked at 2-2 with Argentina.(TENNIS-DAVIS/, moved at 1403 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

BASKETBALL

Spain and Lithuania eye Euro gold after reaching Olympics

LILLE, France - Spain and Lithuania clash in the European championship final after both sides secured berths in the 2016 Olympics, with hosts France and Serbia providing an appetiser with the bronze-medal match (BASKETBALL-EUROPEAN/(PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Brady back in action as Patriots meet Bills

After leading New England to a season-opening victory, quarterback Tom Brady is back in action as the Super Bowl champion Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown in one of 14 games on the National Football League schedule.(NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/(PIX), expect by 2130GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

King Felix goes for 18th win

Right-hander Felix Hernandez goes for his 18th win of the season for Seattle as the Mariners take on the American League-West leading Texas Rangers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 600 words)

SOCCER

Portland playoff hopes on line against Red Bulls

The Portland Timbers, locked in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, host the high-flying New York Red Bulls, while the Philadelphia Union meet the Houston Dynamo in a game both teams need to win to stay in contention for the Major League Soccer playoffs. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Goodes bows out quietly after troubled season

Adam Goodes has called time on a long and storied career after a final season blighted by jeering from crowds that shone the spotlight on race relations in Australia. (AUSTRALIAN RULES-GOODES/, moved at 0824GMT, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

