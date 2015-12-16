Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Club World Cup

River scrape into Club World final with nervy win

OSAKA - South American champions River Plate overcame their anxiety to reach the Club World Cup final with a jittery 1-0 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday, keeping alive the dream of a meeting with Barcelona. (SOCCER-CLUB/RIVER, (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, By Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Club Cup an enjoyable, prestigious competition, says Pique

OSAKA - Barcelona defender Gerard Pique made all the right noises about the Club World Cup on Wednesday, describing the tournament as enjoyable and prestigious, ahead of their semi-final against China's Guangzhou Evergrande. (SOCCER-CLUB/BARCELONA, moved, 300 words)

Spanish King's Cup last 32 second leg

Athletic Bilbao v Balompedica Linense (III) (1900)

Eibar v SD Ponferradina (II) (1900)

Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Malaga v CD Mirandes (II) (2000)

Real Sociedad v Las Palmas (2000)

Valencia v Barakaldo (III) (2000)

Neville seeks confidence-boosting display against Barakaldo

BARCELONA - Valencia coach Gary Neville is aiming for a confidence-boosting performance aginst lower league side Barakaldo after a 3-1 first-leg win. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Italian Cup last 16

AS Roma v Spezia (II) (1330)

Fiorentina v Carpi (1530)

Napoli v Verona (1800)

Juventus v Torino (1945)

Derby clash between Juve and Torino

ROME - Last season's double winners Juventus take on local rivals Torino while Fiorentina, who are second in Serie A, bid to reach the quarter-finals by ousting Carpi. (SOCCER-ITALY/CUP, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

German Cup last 16

Nuremberg (II) v Hertha Berlin (1800)

VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Braunschweig (II) (1800)

TSV 1860 Munich (II) v VfL Bochum (II) (1930)

Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1930)

Dutch Cup last 16

Achilles '29 (II) v Utrecht (1730)

Kozakken Boys (III) v AZ Alkmaar (1845)

Capelle (III) v VVSB (III) (1900)

Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven (1945)

We will have the latest team news ahead of this weekend's English Premier League matches.

Indian Super League, semi-final, 2nd leg

Champions Kolkata have tough task v Materazzi's Chennaiyin

Marco Materazzi's Chennaiyin FC will take a 3-0 advantage into their second leg against champions Atletico de Kolkata on Wednesday for a place in Sunday's Indian Super League final against FC Goa. (SOCCER-INDIA/LEAGUE, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Nicklaus sees big challenge awaiting Woods

NEW YORK - Jack Nicklaus believes Tiger Woods will resume his chase of the Golden Bear's all-time record of 18 major professional golf titles but believes he may have trouble with the emerging young guns. (GOLF-NICKLAUS/ (TV), moved, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

CRICKET

South Africa Invitation XI v England, Potchefstroom (to 17)

England, warming up for the first test against South Africa that starts on Boxing Day, resume on 470 for five on the second day. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Warriors try to return to winning ways

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, playing their first game since having their record 24-0 start to the season snapped, look to return to winning ways when they host the Phoenix Suns. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Thunder look to push win streak to six games

The Oklahoma City Thunder try to extend the longest active winning streak to six games and pad their lead atop the Western Conference's Northwest Division when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. (NBA-THUNDER/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Red-hot Capitals host Senators

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, off to their best start in franchise history, host the Ottawa Senators while Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Boston Bruins in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

