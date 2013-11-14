Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

We continue the build-up to the World Cup playoffs and international friendlies around the globe. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect throughout)

- -

Spain players speak in Madrid before African friendlies

MADRID - Members of the Spain squad hold a news conference in Madrid previewing the world and European champions' friendlies away to Equatorial Guinea and South Africa on Saturday and Tuesday. (SOCCER-WORLD/SPAIN, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix (to 17)

Vettel aiming for eighth straight victory

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel arrives in Austin, Texas, hoping to become the first Formula One driver to win eight successive races in a single season after equalling Michael Schumacher's seven. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We have also moved a statistics box and form sheet for Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

- - - -

GOLF

DP World Tour Championship (to 17)

Chase for European honours goes down to wire in Dubai

DUBAI - Three players enter the tournament knowing victory would put them top of the European 2013 money list. Sweden's Henrik Stenson is the leader, with England's Justin Rose and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell - winners of the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2010 respectively - close behind. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/DUBAI, expect by 1440, by Matt Smith, 600 words)

- -

PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba (to 17)

Huh looks to repeat in Mexico

Defending champion John Huh and world number 31 Ryan Moore will be among the 132-player field in the final event of the fall portion of the 2013-2014 PGA Tour season when the opening round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba begins at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

DOPING

World Conference on Doping in Sport (to 15)

New anti-doping code nears adoption

JOHANNESBURG - A second day of deliberation brings closer the planned adoption at the end of the week of a revised World Anti-Doping code to ensure a tougher line on drug cheats. (DOPING/ (TV), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Inquiry can help to restore image - UCI chief

JOHANNESBURG - Cycling has a difficult process of soul-searching to get through if it is to restore its reputation after years of doping scandals, new International Cycling Union president Brian Cookson said. (CYCLING-COOKSON/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 410 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England find form with bat as Ashes approach

SYDNEY - Jonathan Trott, Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen all scored half-centuries as England's batsmen made the most of the Sydney sunshine on the second day of their final Ashes warm-up, reaching 302-5 at the close of play against an Invitational XI. (CRICKET-ASHES/ENGLAND (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cabrera aiming for second straight AL MVP

Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers looks to be in line for his second successive American League MVP over the Angels' Mike Trout and Chris Davis of the Orioles, while the National League MVP race could be a tight contest between Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks, Andrew McCutchen of the Pirates and the Cardinals' Yadier Molina. (BASEBALL-AWARDS/MVP, expect by 0015 GMT/7:15 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Thunder put win streak on the line

The Oklahoma City Thunder put their four-game winning streak on the line at the golden State Warriors while Dwight Howard and the Houston Rockets visit the New York Knicks in the NBA's other game. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words) - - - -

NHL

Ducks set out to build league lead

The Anaheim Ducks will try to pad their lead atop the NHL standings when they visit the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning while the host Chicago Blackhawks seek a fourth consecutive win versus the Phoenix Coyotes in two of seven games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

