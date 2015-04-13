Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

GOLF

Masters

Spieth's Masters win offers glimpse into major future

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Jordan Spieth's remarkable wire-to-wire victory at the 79th Masters not only confirmed the greatness for which he has long been earmarked but offered a glimpse into the likely pattern at majors for the next decade. We assess the impact of the year's first major. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

Imagination the key to Spieth's sublime putting - Crenshaw

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Jordan Spieth's sublime putting on some of the most treacherous greens in golf set up his Masters victory and was underpinned by his remarkably imaginative touch, says putting guru Ben Crenshaw. (GOLF-MASTERS/SPIETH-CRENSHAW (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

Fans offer tips on improving Masters' perfection

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The lords of the Masters are dedicated to putting on an ideal golf tournament, and most of the competitors and thousands of patrons judge it to be just about perfect. But an informal, on-course survey by Reuters allowed patrons to voice pet peeves and suggestions to raise the bar of perfection. (MASTERS-GOLF/SUGGESTIONS (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)

Liverpool keen to bounce back following back-to-back defeats

Liverpool's pursuit of a top four finish suffered a setback following successive league defeats by Manchester United and Arsenal but they will be keen to rediscover their winning ways against Newcastle United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Michael Hann, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Valencia v Levante (1830)

Valencia aim to keep up fight for third place in La Liga

MADRID - Valencia are aiming to go within one point of third-placed Atletico Madrid when they take on Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 300 words)

- -

World Cup draw

Australia, Bhutan among 40 Asian sides awaiting Cup fate

KUALA LUMPUR - The draw for the second round of World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying takes place in Malaysian on Tuesday with Asian champions Australia and lowly Bhutan among the 40 names in the hat. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Australia bemoans Super Rugby flop

MELBOURNE - The Australian conference's struggles in Super Rugby has alarm bells ringing Down Under, where media pundits have condemned the nation's lack of playing depth in a World Cup year. (RUGBY-SUPER/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Hamilton win puts the heat on Rosberg

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton's win in China at the weekend has put the heat on Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg and the German's angry reaction after the race will not have helped his cause. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

England hope to heal dented pride

West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin won the toss and put England in to bat at North Sound for the first test of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (CRICKET-WINDIES/TEST, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Nets host Bulls as they chase playoff berth

The Brooklyn Nets chase an Eastern Conference postseason berth as they face the playoff-bound Chicago Bulls in one of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Quick-starting Royals take on Twins

Reigning American League champions the Kansas City Royals, who are off to another impressive start, visit the Minnesota Twins and the struggling Washington Nationals call on the rebuilt Boston Red Sox in two of the 14 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe desk editor: Martyn Herman)