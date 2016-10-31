Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Champions League
We will have all the latest news ahead of the week's Champions League action. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout)
CRICKET
Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to Nov 2)
Zimbabwe looking to make inroads on third day
HARARE - Zimbabwe resume on 88-1 on the third day looking to make inroads into Sri Lanka's 449-run lead after the visitors scored 537 in their first innings at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT /11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Cubs and Indians turn eye towards Game Six of World Series
CLEVELAND - We continue our coverage of the World Series as the teams head back to Cleveland for Tuesday's Game Six with the Indians leading the best-of-seven 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX) expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)
HORSE RACING
Post positions to be announced for 33rd Breeders' Cup
LOS ANGELES - The post-position draw will be announced for all 13 races at this week's Breeders' Cup, being staged for a record ninth time at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. California Chrome, North America's all-time leading money earner, and Travers Stakes winner Arrogate will headline Saturday's showpiece $6 million Classic. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/DRAW, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)
NFL
Cutler returns for struggling Bears against Vikings
Coming off their first loss of the season, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings try to bounce back and pad their lead atop the NFC North when they meet struggling 1-6 division rivals, the Chicago Bears, who hope the return of quarterback Jay Cutler from injury turns around their moribund campaign. (NFL-BEARS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NBA
Unbeaten Clippers face winless Suns
The 2-0 Los Angeles Clippers host the 0-3 Phoenix Suns, who will try to rebound from a six-point Sunday loss to the Warriors, in one of four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
North American Sports
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
(Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)
Next In Football News
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.