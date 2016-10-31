Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League

We will have all the latest news ahead of the week's Champions League action. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to Nov 2)

Zimbabwe looking to make inroads on third day

HARARE - Zimbabwe resume on 88-1 on the third day looking to make inroads into Sri Lanka's 449-run lead after the visitors scored 537 in their first innings at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT /11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs and Indians turn eye towards Game Six of World Series

CLEVELAND - We continue our coverage of the World Series as the teams head back to Cleveland for Tuesday's Game Six with the Indians leading the best-of-seven 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX) expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)

HORSE RACING

Post positions to be announced for 33rd Breeders' Cup

LOS ANGELES - The post-position draw will be announced for all 13 races at this week's Breeders' Cup, being staged for a record ninth time at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. California Chrome, North America's all-time leading money earner, and Travers Stakes winner Arrogate will headline Saturday's showpiece $6 million Classic. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/DRAW, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

NFL

Cutler returns for struggling Bears against Vikings

Coming off their first loss of the season, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings try to bounce back and pad their lead atop the NFC North when they meet struggling 1-6 division rivals, the Chicago Bears, who hope the return of quarterback Jay Cutler from injury turns around their moribund campaign. (NFL-BEARS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Unbeaten Clippers face winless Suns

The 2-0 Los Angeles Clippers host the 0-3 Phoenix Suns, who will try to rebound from a six-point Sunday loss to the Warriors, in one of four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

