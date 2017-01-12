Reuters sports schedule at 1530 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures which include the clash between arch rivals Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

African Nations Cup finals

Rejects have chance back in spotlight on Nations Cup stage

LIBREVILLE - Three Iberian prodigies who went to Merseyside as starlets will line-up in the opening game of the African Nations Cup on Saturday looking to put some lustre on careers that failed to sparkle. (SOCCER-NATIONS/GUINEABISSAU, expect by 1430 GMT / 9.30 AM ET, By Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

King's Cup last 16 second leg/Sevilla v Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to break all-time Spanish unbeaten record when they play at Sevilla in Thursday's King's Cup last 16 second leg. (SOCCER-SPAIN-CUP-SEV-REA/, Expect by 2200 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to Jan 15)

McIlroy headlines cast at SA Open

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy headlines a field which also includes Nick Faldo and Ernie Els at the European Tour's South African Open that starts at the Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Autosport International Show, Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England - Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery will be among the familiar Formula One figures attending the Autosport show. We will have stories and news through the day. (MOTOR-F1-SHOW/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 15)

Spieth headlines deep field at Waialae

World number three Jordan Spieth headlines a deep field at the Sony Open that also includes red-hot Hideki Matsuyama and reigning PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, a winner here in 2014 and 2015, when opening round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu gets underway. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test

Mominul to ensure Bangladesh builds on advantage

WELLINGTON - Bangladesh will look to build on the advantage they produced on the weather affected opening day of the first test against New Zealand with Mominul Haque resuming on a well comnplied 64 as the visitors resume on 154 for three. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Lightning look to snap losing skid

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to snap a four-game skid when they host a Buffalo Sabres team looking for just their second three-game win streak of the season while the Anaheim Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs set to host struggling Lakers The San Antonio Spurs, in a battle for top spot in the Western Conference and coming off only their eighth loss of the season, host a struggling Los Angeles Lakers team. (BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-LAL/), expect by 0440 GMT/11:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Anthony's Knicks try to run with the Bulls

Carmelo Anthony and New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden while the Golden State Warriors try to pad their lead atop the overall standings when they host the Detroit Pistons in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

LeBron leads Cavs into clash with Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/, expect by 0640 GMT/1:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

