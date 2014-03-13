Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League last 16 first legs (2005 unless stated)

Basel v Salzburg (1800)

Ludogorets v Valencia (1800)

Porto v Napoli (1800)

AZ Alkmaar v Anzhi Makhachkala

Juventus v Fiorentina

Olympique Lyon v Viktoria Plzen

Sevilla v Real Betis

Tottenham Hotspur v Benfica

Juve take on Fiore, Sevilla host Betis, Spurs face Benfica

LONDON - Juventus welcome fellow Italian side Fiorentina for a reprise of the 1990 UEFA Cup final while Sevilla host Real Betis in the first Seville derby in Europe and Tottenham Hotspur entertain last season's runners-up Benfica for the first time since they met in the European Cup semi-finals in 1962 as the Europa League last 16 ties get underway. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Federer faces Anderson, Li takes on Cibulkova

Roger Federer takes on Kevin Anderson while in women's action China's Li Na and Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova meet in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in a repeat of this year's Australian Open final. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, expect first copy by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tampa Bay Championship (to 16)

American Streelman looks to defend Tampa Bay title

Defending champion Kevin Streelman returns to the site of his only PGA Tour win where he will face a full field that includes U.S. Open champion Justin Rose and PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Rockets get set for clash with Bulls

The Houston Rockets, who have lost consecutive games once all season, will try to recover from Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City when they visit a Chicago Bulls team also hoping to avoid a rare set of back-to-back losses in one of three games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Kings look to equal franchise mark for win streak

The Los Angeles Kings can match their longest win streak in franchise history when they try for a ninth straight victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in one of seven games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival (to 14)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Bridgetown, third T20I

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 18)

Copy on merit

