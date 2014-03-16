Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United v Liverpool (1330)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1600)

Title chasers Liverpool and Arsenal face old foes

LONDON - Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to capitalise on Premier League-leading Chelsea's shock defeat on Saturday but they face tough assignments away to old rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

- - - -

La Liga

Elche v Real Betis (1100)

Barcelona v Osasuna (1600)

Sevilla v Real Valladolid (1800)

Real Sociedad v Valencia (2000)

Barca need win over Osasuna to stay in touch with leaders

MADRID - Barcelona host lowly Osasuna needing a win to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who they trail by seven points, and Atletico Madrid, who are four points ahead of them, with those clubs winning on Saturday.(SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- - - -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Atalanta Bergamo v Sampdoria (1130)

AC Milan v Parma

Livorno v Bologna

Sassuolo v Catania

Cagliari v Lazio (1730)

Fiorentina v Chievo Verona (1945)

Genoa v Juventus (1945)

Juventus visit Genoa aiming for 17-point lead at the top

MILAN - Runaway league leaders Juventus look to move 17 points clear with a win at Genoa before second-placed AS Roma host Udinese on Monday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- - - -

Ligue 1

Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)

Olympique Lyon v Monaco (1600)

Paris St Germain v St Etienne (2000)

Top two face testing fixtures in Ligue 1 title run-in

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain host fourth-placed St Etienne while second-placed Monaco, who are eight points off the pace, have a similarly tricky test at Olympique Lyon who are fifth and chasing a Europa League spot. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

Bundesliga

Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1430)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg (1630)

Copy on merit

- - - -

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Twente Enschede v AZ Alkmaar (1130)

Feyenoord v Heerenveen

NEC Nijmegen v Utrecht

PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

NAC Breda v Ajax Amsterdam (1530)

Ajax target nine-point lead at the top

AMSTERDAM - Dutch league leaders Ajax Amsterdam can jump nine points clear with a win at lowly NAC Breda after second-placed Vitesse Arnhem surprisingly lost at home to PSV Eindhoven, who are third on 50 points, on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Australian Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg steers Mercedes to crushing win

MELBOURNE - Nico Rosberg drew first blood for Mercedes in the new Formula One season with a dominant Australian Grand Prix victory on Sunday after pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton and world champion Sebastian Vettel retired with reliability problems.. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Federer and Djokovic to clash in Indian Wells final

Switzerland's Roger Federer faces Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIAN/MEN, expect first copy by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

- - -

Radwanksa to face Pennetta in women's final

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska meets Italian veteran Flavia Pennetta in the women's final with both players chasing their first titles in Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIAN/WOMEN, expect first copy by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tampa Bay Championship (to 16) Palm Harbor

Garrigus ahead by one heading into final round

Robert Garrigus seeks his second victory on the PGA Tour as he takes a one-shot lead over fellow American Kevin Na into the final round at the Tampa Bay Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Hasan II Trophy, Morocco

Spain's Canizares closing in on Hasan Trophy

Spaniard Alejandro Canizares holds a six-shot lead over England's Seve Benson going into the final round of the Hasan II Trophy as he chases a first European Tour title for eight years. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat looking for turnaround against Rockets

The NBA champion Miami Heat, losers of five of their last six games, try to get back on track when they host the Houston Rockets while the Los Angeles Clippers put a 10-game winning streak on the line against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in two of nine games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks go for sixth in row in New York visit

The San Jose Sharks, who have streaked to a share of first place in the Pacific Division, go for their sixth straight win when they visit the New York Rangers in one of nine games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Dhaka 0930

Hong Kong v Nepal, Chittagong 1330

Hosts Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the opening match of the World Twenty20 in Dhaka while Hong Kong meet Nepal in the other qualifier in Chittagong. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France

Colombia's Betancur closing in on Paris-Nice title

NICE - Colombian Carlos Betancur looks set to win the Paris-Nice stage race as he starts the final stage with a 14-second lead over world champion Rui Costa of Portugal. (CYCLING-NICE/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy

Copy on merit

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: End-of-season meeting, Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Men's slalom and women's giant slalom

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Hong Kong derby

