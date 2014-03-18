Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 second legs (1945)

Real Madrid v Schalke 04

Chelsea v Galatasaray

Chelsea eager to ruin Drogba's Stamford Bridge return

LONDON - Didier Drogba returns to Stamford Bridge with Galatasaray for their Champions League last-16 second leg against former team Chelsea. The first leg ended 1-1. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

Real out to heap more misery on Schalke

MADRID - Real Madrid, who have all but sealed a place in the Champions League quarter-finals after their 6-1 first-leg away victory over Schalke, will be eager to heap more misery on the Budesliga team. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

History no help now as United try to salvage season

MANCHESTER, England - If history was the only deciding factor then Manchester United would be highly fancied to overturn their 2-0 first leg defeat against Olympiakos and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/UNITED (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

Fiery Klopp keeping cool ahead of Zenit clash

Borussia Dortmund's notoriously hot-tempered coach Juergen Klopp has barred fans from watching the team train this week as he seeks a calm lead-up to the side's Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DORTMUND (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 550 words)

NBA

Pacers prolong Sixers skid

Lance Stephenson scored 25 points and Paul George added 24, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who have not won a game since Jan. 29. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Blues get milestone win over Jets

David Backes scored twice in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and goalie Ryan Miller made 16 saves to lead the St Louis Blues to a milestone victory over the Winnipeg Jets. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

World Twenty20

Afghanistan v Hong Kong, Chittagong, 0930

Bangladesh v Nepal, Chittagong, 1330

Bangladesh seek their second win in the tournament when they take on Nepal while Afghanistan and Hong Kong seek their first win in Group A when they meet in the opening match of the day. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

