Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (1500)

Falcao and Di Maria look to lift United

LONDON - Manchester United, who have two points from three matches, are likely to have expensive new recruits Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria in their side when they face promoted Rangers at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 500 words)

La Liga

Valencia v Espanyol (1500)

Sevilla v Getafe (1700)

Granada CF v Villarreal (1900)

Valencia, Sevilla look to keep pace with leaders

MADRID - Valencia and Sevilla can draw level with Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo in second place behind leaders Barcelona with wins at home to Espanyol and Getafe respectively. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Cagliari v Atalanta Bergamo

Fiorentina v Genoa

Inter Milan v Sassuolo

Lazio v Cesena

Napoli v Chievo Verona

Parma v AC Milan (1845)

Milan face test at Parma

Parma host AC Milan and Napoli take on Chievo Verona on the second Sunday of the Serie A season. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Lille v Nantes (1200)

En Avant Guingamp v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Augsburg (1330)

Hanover 96 v Hamburg SV (1530)

Hamburg chase first win of season

BERLIN - Hamburg SV, who have one point from two games, look to bounce back from a bad start to the season when they travel to Hanover 96. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 350 words)

Dutch championship (1230 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v Groningen

Vitesse Arnhem v Excelsior

FC Dordrecht v NAC Breda (1445)

Big incentive for Groningen

Groningen can move into a share of the lead after five matches of the new season by winning at Cambuur. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Tour Championship, Atlanta (to 14)

McIlroy and Horschel in joint command going into final round

ATLANTA - World number one Rory McIlroy, seeking his fifth victory worldwide this year, and in-form American Billy Horschel take a joint two-shot lead into the final round at East Lake. FedExCup playoff honours and the $10 million bonus are also up for grabs in the PGA Tour's season finale. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

Excited Walker ready for Ryder Cup debut

ATLANTA - Making the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the first time had long been a goal for Jimmy Walker, though a fairly remote one as he toiled away on the PGA Tour. But that changed after he made a stunning start to the 2013-14 season, winning three times in just eight events. (GOLF-PGA/WALKER (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

European Tour: Dutch Open, Zandvoort (to 14)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 14)

Contador poised for Vuelta glory

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELLA, Spain - Alberto Contador is set to win the Vuelta for the third time as he has a comfortable lead heading into the final stage, a 9.7-km individual time trial. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1840 GMT/2:40 PM ET, 500 words)

BASKETBALL

World Cup, Spain (to 14)

U.S. favourites to retain crown in final

MADRID - United States are strong favourites to retain their World Cup title when they meet surprise packages Serbia in the final. (BASKETBALL-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 450 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Swiss beat Italians to reach final

GENEVA - Roger Federer secured Switzerland's place in the final of the Davis Cup for the first time since 1992 by comfortably beating Italy's Fabio Fognini in Geneva (TENNIS-DAVIS/SWISS, moved, 500 words)

France will have strength in depth against Swiss

PARIS - France have a real chance of beating Switzerland in the November Davis Cup final, even if Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka stand in their way, after wrapping up their semi-final against holders Czech Republic 4-1 (TENNIS-DAVIS/FRANCE-ANALYSIS, moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

WTA Tour: Tashkent Open, Uzbekistan (to 14)

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 14)

Hong Kong Open (to 14)

NFL

Vikings face Patriots without Peterson

The troubled Minnesota Vikings, with Adrian Peterson deactivated after child injury charges, face the New England Patriots, who surprisingly are still seeking their first win, and the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks visit the San Diego Chargers on two of 14 games on the schedule. (NFL/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET with updates, 500 words)

Giants give new offense another go against the Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - The New York Giants, dreading another self-destructive start after last year's 0-6 mark from the season-opening whistle, try their new West Coast style offense against the Arizona Cardinals. (NFL-GIANTS/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

49ers launch play in billion dollar stadium

The San Francisco 49ers debut regular season play in their new $1 billion stadium as they meet a Chicago Bears team trying to recover from last week's stunning loss to the Buffalo Bills. (NFL-49ERS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Verlander bids to keep Tigers in first

Justin Verlander will try to keep the Detroit Tigers, locked in a tight battle with the Kansas City Royals for first place in the American League Central Division, out in front against the visiting Cleveland Indians. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Tight at the top five months out from World Cup

SYDNEY - India top the world rankings five months out from the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but the three ratings points separating the top four nations are a good indication of how close the best teams in the 50-over game are at the moment. We look at how the 10 test-playing nations are shaping up. (CRICKET-WORLD/(ANALYSIS), by Nick Mulvenney, moved)

West Indies v Bangladesh, St Lucia, second test (to 17)

Bravo and Chanderpaul look to ram home advantage

West Indies, 1-0 up in the two-test series, start the second day on 246 for three with Darren Bravo 44 not out and Shivnarine Chanderpaul unbeaten on 34. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 200 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: San Marino, Misano (to 14)

Yamaha's Rossi a home winner again

MISANO, Italy - Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi won the San Marino Grand Prix for Yamaha while Honda's championship leader Marc Marquez suffered a rare spill and finished 15th. (MOTORCYCLING/PRIX, moved, 200 words) (London duty editor: Alan Baldwin)