Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Champions League

We preview all the top games as the Champions League group phase kicks off this week. We will run an overall preview and separate match previews from 0200GMT.

Real out to break holders' jinx in 60th European Cup

It was Alex Ferguson who once noted famously that watching the World Cup was as excruciating as visiting the dentist while offering the counterpoint that the Champions League was much more fun, quite the best competition in football (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, moved, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

Premier League

Hull City v West Ham United

LONDON - West Ham will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat by Southampton before the international break

La Liga

Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1845)



Serie A

Verona v Palermo (1845)



NFL

Chicago comeback crashes San Francisco's housewarming party

The Chicago Bears scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun San Francisco 28-20 and spoiled the 49ers first game in their new billion-dollar stadium. (NFL-49ERS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Depth and unselfish nature carry Team USA

NEW YORK - A spate of late withdrawals, a serious injury to Paul George and several marquee names missing appeared to put Team USA under a cloud for the 2014 Basketball World Cup and for future international competition. (BASKETBALL-WORLD/USA, expect at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Larry Fine, 650 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)

WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)

Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)



