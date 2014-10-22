Reuters sports schedule at 0630 GMT on Wednesday:
- - - -
BASEBALL
Giants smash Royals in World Series opener
KANSAS CITY - The San Francisco Giants brought Kansas City Royals' perfect postseason to a shuddering end with an emphatic 7-1 win in the opening game of the World Series on Tuesday.(BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)
Atletico Madrid v Malmo
Olympiakos v Juventus
Liverpool v Real Madrid
Ludo Razgd v Basel
Bayer Leverkusen v Zenit St Petersburg
Monaco v Benfica
Galatasaray v Borussia Dortmund
Anderlecht v Arsenal
- -
Liverpool expect fans to raise roof for Real visit
LONDON - Liverpool will expect their noisy fans to recreate the special Anfield atmosphere that has helped them become kings of Europe five times when they take on Champions League winners Real Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Turan shrugs off criticism of Atletico style
MADRID - Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan does not care what people think about their football so long as they are successful in their Champions League clash at home to Malmo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Arsenal's injuries offer hope to Anderlecht
BRUSSELS - If Anderlecht are to have any realistic chance of prolonging their involvement in the Champions League beyond the group stage, a home win over Arsenal on Wednesday is paramount. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ANDERLECHT (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)
Williams and Halep eye second wins in Red Group
SINGAPORE - World number one Serena Williams and French Open runner-up Simona Halep, who both won their opening Red Group clashes, face off on Wednesday before Eugenie Bouchard and Ana Ivanovic seek first wins to keep their hopes of a semi-final berth alive. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien)
- - - -
CRICKET
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in first test
DUBAI - Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of a two-test series against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, moved with updates to follow, 500 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Cheika appointed as Australia coach in place of McKenzie
SYDNEY - Michael Cheika was confirmed as the new coach of Australia on Wednesday and immediately charge with leading the Wallabies to a third World Cup triumph in England next year. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/COACH, PIX, TV, by Nick Mulvenney, moved)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour de France 2015 route unveiled in Paris
PARIS - Tour de France organisers are set to unveil a very mountainous route for the 2015 edition of the world's greatest cycling race (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words) (Duty editor: Nick Mulvenney)