Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

FIFA

Champagne, Nakhid say backers want to remain secret

AARHUS - FIFA presidential candidates Jerome Champagne and David Nakhid both declined on Monday to say which football associations (FAs) had backed them, saying the FAs themselves feared reprisals if they were named. (SOCCER-FIFA/NAKHID-CHAMPAGNE, moved, by Brian Homewood)

RUGBY

We will continue the build-up to the the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia this weekend.

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Australia start looking ahead to World Cup final

LONDON - Australia may have defied the gloomy expectations of a year ago to reach the final of the Rugby World Cup but they won't be satisfied unless they win it. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

Interview with Rugby Europe president Morariu

LONDON - Georgia must play more games against top tier teams to continue their development as a rising force in the game and the World Cup should be expanded to 24 teams, the head of Rugby Europe told Reuters. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/EUROPE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

GYMNASTICS

World Gymnastics Championships, Glasgow (to Nov 1)

GLASGOW - Led by twice world champion Simone Biles and Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas, the Americans will be determined to complete a hat-trick of team titles as the count down to next year's Rio Games begins at the world gymnastics championships. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)

SOCCER

English League Cup, fourth round (all 1945 GMT)

Everton v Norwich City

Hull City v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal

Stoke City v Chelsea

Chelsea seek League Cup boost

LONDON - Holders Chelsea will seek a lift from their Premier League gloom as they take on Stoke City for a place in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

We will also have team news ahead of the fourth-round matches being played on Wednesday.

German Cup

Bayern face holders Wolfsburg in German cup second round

BERLIN - Holders VfL Wolfsburg could face an early exit as they meet mighty Bayern Munich, having won every game in the league and Cup this season, in the German Cup second round. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Spanish King's Cup

Barca coach Luis Enrique previews Cup clash at Villanovense

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference previewing the holders' King's Cup last-32, first leg at third-tier Villanovense, brought forward to Wednesday because of the European champions' participation in December's Club World Cup. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP-BARCELONA (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore (to Nov. 1)

Halep takes on Sharapova, Pennetta faces Pole

SINGAPORE - Top seed Simona Halep takes on Maria Sharapova in what looks to be a shootout for top spot in the WTA Finals Red Group after both won their opening matches. Italian Flavia Pennetta plays Agnieszka Radwanska in the day's other Red Group match. (WTA-WOMEN/FINALS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

ATP Tour:

Swiss Indoors, Basel (until Nov. 1)

Valencia Open (until Nov. 1)

Copy on merit

BASEBALL

Royals, Mets get set for World Series showdown

We look ahead to the best-of-seven World Series between the National League champion New York Mets and American League champion Kansas City Royals with a six-part package consisting of an overall preview, a feature on the Mets, a look at the Royals, extended profiles on both teams, a schedule of games and list of previous winners. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/PREVIEW, moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

SEE ALSO: (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/METS, moved, by Larry Fine, 475 words) (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ROYALS, moved, by Andrew Both, 475 words) (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/PENPIX, moved, 630 words) (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/SCHEDULE, moved, 75 words) (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/WINNERS, moved, 1,020 words)

NFL

Cardinals maintain NFC West lead with win against Ravens

The NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals (4-3) got two touchdown passes from quarterback Carson Palmer and a 122-yard rushing effort and a touchdown from Chris Johnson to down the Baltimore Ravens 26-18. (NFL-CARDINALS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Champion Blackhawks go for fourth win in a row

Defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks defeated Anaheim Ducks with Jonathan Toews scoring 51 seconds into overtime. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped all 39 shots he faced to post his second consecutive shutout. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)