Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup warm-up matches

West Indies v Scotland, Sydney

Ireland v Bangladesh, Sydney

Windies survive Scotland scare in Sydney warm-up

SYDNEY - West Indies' preparations for the World Cup went from bad to worse on Thursday when minnows Scotland came up just four runs short of a famous upset in a warm-up match at Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-WORLD/, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

- -

World Cup

Stand-in man Bailey takes the reins for Australia

MELBOURNE - George Bailey may only warm the seat for injured captain Michael Clarke for one match but will feel the pressure to perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday when Australia take on England in their World Cup opener (CRICKET-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-BAILEY, expect by 0600 GMT / 1 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

Anderson shoulders heavy England burden again

MELBOURNE - One of the few seasoned members of England's youthful one-day squad, James Anderson will be expected to shoulder a heavy burden at the World Cup but will relish the chance to lock horns with arch-rivals Australia again (CRICKET-WORLD/ENGLAND-ANDERSON, expect by 0300 GMT / 10 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Levante next in the firing line for focused Barca

MADRID - With injury-plagued Real Madrid stuttering, Barcelona appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time and coach Luis Enrique is convinced they can maintain their focus through to the end of the season. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

English FA Cup

Preston's Grayson out to shock Man United in FA Cup again

LONDON - Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has already masterminded a famous FA Cup victory against Manchester United and will hope to do it again when they visit his League One side in the fifth round on Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, moved, 400 words)

- -

Argentine league championship

Boca's major signings put them in pole position

BUENOS AIRES - Boca Juniors' capture of Italy striker Daniel Osvaldo and Uruguay playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro among nine new signings has made them favourites for the Argentine league championship. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PREVIEW), moved, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

Grondona's legacy: controversial 30-team championship

BUENOS AIRES - The 2015 Argentine league championship is less about players and coaches and more about its organisers and one in particular who is no longer around. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP-FORMAT, moved, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

Maze back in the spotlight for giant slalom

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Slovenia's snow queen Tina Maze will be the headliner and gold medal favourite for the women's giant slalom as she continues her quest for a rare five-medal haul at the Beaver Creek world championships. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/WOMEN-GSLALOM (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

Giant slalom last chance for Ligety to defend gold

BEAVER CREEK - The giant slalom will represent the last chance for American Ted Ligety to defend one of his three alpine ski championship gold medals as he gets set for a battle with Austrian Marcel Hirscher, who earlier claimed his combined crown. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-GS, (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- -

Early Austrian medal haul a bonus, says Klammer

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Expectations are always high for Austrian teams competing at the elite level but even alpine skiing great Franz Klammer has been taken aback by their early medal haul at Beaver Creek. Competing well away from home has been an advantage, says Klammer, whose only concern for his country's skiers is the lack of proficient technical racers following in Marcel Hirscher's footsteps. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/KLAMMER (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)

Walker sets out for Pebble Beach repeat

Defending champion Jimmy Walker will be among a field that includes Australian world number four Jason Day, Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth in the opening round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin (to 15)

Hoey sizzles on low-scoring day in Thailand

Michael Hoey made the best use of tranquil conditions at the Black Mountain Golf Club to post a course record eight-under-par 64 and lead the Thailand Classic by a stroke after the opening round

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Millrose Games features masterful milers

NEW YORK - Saturday's 108th Millrose Games boasts masterful mile races with eight-time Wanamaker Mile winner Bernard Lagat and in-form New Zealander Nick Willis in the men's race, and defending champion Mary Cain and her training mate Shannon Rowbury, who ran a year's best two weeks ago, in the women's field. (ATHLETICS-MILLROSE/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Cavs head to Windy City for clash with Bulls

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls in a potential preview of the Eastern Conference final in the sole game on the National Basketball Association schedule before the All-Star break. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

- - - -

NHL

East-leading Lightning set to host Blues

The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues, who are tied in fourth place in the overall standings, look to close in on the NHL-leading Nashville Predators when they clash in the Sunshine State in one of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Sweden (to 15) (Europe desk editor: Justin Palmer)